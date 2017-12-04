Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“Funds”) for the 2017 tax year end. The distributions represent capital gains realized during the year and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 28, 2017. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2017 or December 31, 2017, as applicable.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual distribution amounts for the mutual fund trusts as well as the monthly and quarterly cash distributions on all Funds on or about December 19, 2017 except for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF, Purpose US Cash ETF and Silver Bullion Trust which will be announced on or about January 5, 2018. For Purpose Fund Corp. and NexC Partners Corp., which are mutual fund corporations, final annual capital gains distributions will be announced on or about January 15, 2018, if necessary. As of November 28, 2017, the mutual fund corporations have no expected annual capital gains distribution. All annual capital gains distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in the funds at the time of the distribution.

Open-End Funds TSX Symbol Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Purpose Mutual Fund Corp. Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF – Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHE – Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund Non Currency Hedged – ETF Series PHE.B – Purpose Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series PBD – Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series PHR – Purpose Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series PIN – Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF – Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC – Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP – Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series PBI – Purpose Best Ideas Fund Non Currency Hedged – ETF Series PBI.B – Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund – ETF Series PEU – Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund Non Currency Hedged – ETF Series PEU.B – Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA – Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW – Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $ 0.2791 Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD1 $ 0.7732 Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $ 0.1190 Purpose Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Units BND – Purpose Short Duration Tactical Bond Fund – ETF Units SBND1 $ 0.1029 Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA – Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U – Purpose Multi Strategy Market Neutral Fund – ETF Series PMM – Silver Bullion Trust SBT – Silver Bullion Trust Non Currency Hedged SBT.B

SBT.U –

Closed-End Funds TSX Symbol Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class A PCF.UN – Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class U PCF.U – Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T PFU.UN – Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A unlisted – Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A2 unlisted – Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class A PFD.UN – Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class F unlisted – Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class U PFD.U – Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class V unlisted – U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN1 $ 0.5454 U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A Unlisted1 $ 0.5307 U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A2 Unlisted1 $ 0.5595 NexC Partners Corp. NexC Partners Corp. – Class A NXC – NexC Partners Corp. – Class F unlisted –

(1) PUD, SBND and PUB.UN realized capital gains in 2017 primarily from hedging US dollar exposure.

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $3.6 billion in assets under management and currently offers 35 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 7 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

