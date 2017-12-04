Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution

Breaking News
TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“Funds”) for the 2017 tax year end. The distributions represent capital gains realized during the year and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 28, 2017. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2017 or December 31, 2017, as applicable.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual distribution amounts for the mutual fund trusts as well as the monthly and quarterly cash distributions on all Funds on or about December 19, 2017 except for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF, Purpose US Cash ETF and Silver Bullion Trust which will be announced on or about January 5, 2018. For Purpose Fund Corp. and NexC Partners Corp., which are mutual fund corporations, final annual capital gains distributions will be announced on or about January 15, 2018, if necessary. As of November 28, 2017, the mutual fund corporations have no expected annual capital gains distribution. All annual capital gains distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in the funds at the time of the distribution.

Open-End Funds TSX Symbol Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
Purpose Mutual Fund Corp.    
Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHE
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund Non Currency Hedged – ETF Series PHE.B
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series PBD
Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series PHR
Purpose Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series PIN
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP
Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series PBI
Purpose Best Ideas Fund Non Currency Hedged – ETF Series PBI.B
Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund – ETF Series PEU
Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund Non Currency Hedged – ETF Series PEU.B
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW
     
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts    
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $ 0.2791
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD1 $ 0.7732
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $ 0.1190
Purpose Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Units BND
Purpose Short Duration Tactical Bond Fund – ETF Units SBND1 $ 0.1029
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA
Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U
Purpose Multi Strategy Market Neutral Fund – ETF Series PMM
Silver Bullion Trust SBT
Silver Bullion Trust Non Currency Hedged SBT.B
SBT.U

  

Closed-End Funds TSX Symbol Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class A PCF.UN
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class U PCF.U
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T PFU.UN
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A unlisted
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A2 unlisted
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class A PFD.UN
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class F unlisted
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class U PFD.U
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class V unlisted
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN1 $ 0.5454
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A Unlisted1 $ 0.5307
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A2 Unlisted1 $ 0.5595
     
NexC Partners Corp.    
NexC Partners Corp. – Class A NXC
NexC Partners Corp. – Class F unlisted

(1) PUD, SBND and PUB.UN realized capital gains in 2017 primarily from hedging US dollar exposure.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees.  Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors.  Purpose has over $3.6 billion in assets under management and currently offers 35 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 7 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

For further information please contact:

Nancy Turner
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: [email protected]

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

 

