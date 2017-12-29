Breaking News
Home / Top News / Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Exchange Ratios for the Conversion of NEXC Partners Corp. Into an Open-End Fund by Way of Amalgamation With Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Exchange Ratios for the Conversion of NEXC Partners Corp. Into an Open-End Fund by Way of Amalgamation With Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc., the manager of NEXC Partners Corp. (“NEXC”) (TSX:NXC), announced today the exchange ratios in connection with the conversion of NEXC into an open-end fund by way of the amalgamation (the “Amalgamation”) of NEXC and Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund (the “PDIV”).

Pursuant to the Amalgamation, each holder of (a) Class A shares of NEXC will automatically receive 1 ETF share of PDIV for each Class A share of NEXC held, (b) Class F shares of NEXC will automatically receive 1 Class F share of PDIV for each Class F share of NEXC held and (c) Class J shares of NEXC will automatically receive 1.032987 Class F shares of PDIV for each Class J share of NEXC held, on the effective date of the Amalgamation, being January 1, 2018.

The Class A shares of NEXC were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on December 29, 2017. The ETF shares of PDIV will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 2, 2018, under ticker symbol PDIV. Shareholders of NEXC are not required to take any action in order to become shareholders of PDIV.

Details of the Amalgamation are outlined in a management information circular of NEXC dated August 28, 2017 that is available on www.sedar.com.  

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees.  Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors.  Purpose has over $4.9 billion in assets under management and currently offers 50 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 16 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

For further information please contact:

Nancy Turner
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: [email protected]

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.