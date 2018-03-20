Purpose Investments Inc. Announces March Distributions

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of March 2018. The ex-distribution date for all funds is March 28, 2018, with the exception of the Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and the Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of March 29, 2018.
|Open-End Funds
|Ticker Symbol
|Distribution per share/unit
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Frequency
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|$ 0.08501
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|PDIV
|$ 0.05221
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series
|PBD
|$ 0.07001
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series
|PHR
|$ 0.08001
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series
|PIN
|$ 0.08301
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|PYF
|$ 0.08301
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
|BNC
|$ 0.08501
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
|PRP
|$ 0.05401
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PID
|$ 0.0780
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PUD
|$ 0.0650
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
|PUD.B
|$ 0.0737
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Units
|BND
|$ 0.0630
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Short Duration Tactical Bond Fund – ETF Units
|SBND
|$ 0.0600
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
|PSA
|$ 0.0537
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose US Cash ETF
|PSU.U
|US$ 0.0911
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Monthly
|Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series
|PRA
|$ 0.07501
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Quarterly
|Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series
|PHW
|$ 0.10001
|03/29/2018
|04/06/2018
|Quarterly
|
|Closed-End Funds
|Ticker Symbol
|Distribution
per share/unit
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Frequency
|Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T
|PFU.UN
|$ 0.0417
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
|Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A
|unlisted
|$ 0.0417
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
|Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A2
|unlisted
|$ 0.0417
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
|Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class A
|PFD.UN
|$ 0.1250
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
|Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class F
|unlisted
|$ 0.1250
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
|Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class U
|PFD.U
|US$ 0.1198
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
|Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class V
|unlisted
|US$ 0.1198
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
|U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T
|PUB.UN
|$ 0.0417
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
|U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A
|unlisted
|$ 0.0417
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
|U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A2
|unlisted
|$ 0.0417
|03/29/2018
|04/13/2018
|Monthly
(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $4.9 billion in assets under management and currently offers 50 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 16 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.
For further information please contact:
Nancy Turner
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: [email protected]
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
