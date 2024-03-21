The Company also reveals new product innovations and feature enhancements to help streamline administration and strengthen connection in the Church

REDMOND, Wash., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay , a leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, today announces a new strategic integration with VIRTUS , an industry leader in safe environment training and compliance for Catholic churches. This collaboration marks an important step forward in serving the unique needs of the Catholic community by providing a seamless, efficient solution for managing volunteers and ensuring safety compliance within Catholic churches and organizations.

Today, a significant number of dioceses and archdiocese across the U.S. leverage VIRTUS as a component of their safe environment requirements. The API integration between Pushpay’s comprehensive Church Management System (ChMS) and VIRTUS delivers a simplified process for administrators, allowing them to identify volunteers’ safe environment certifications quickly, streamline volunteer assignments, and ensure compliance with diocesan requirements. This helps ensure that volunteering within the Church remains both a fulfilling and secure experience for everyone involved.

“The integration between Pushpay and VIRTUS has been such a value add for our parishes —it’s incredibly helpful and easy to use,” said Bryan Gummersall, Software Implementation Project Manager at the Archdiocese of Seattle. “Our staff members are particularly excited to be able to view the certification expiration dates directly from within ParishStaq, which enables our team to quickly view the status in real-time. This is a true time-saver for our parishes and enables us to get our volunteers engaged more quickly!”

Key Features and Benefits of the Pushpay and VIRTUS Integration:

Efficient Management of Volunteer Engagement: Streamline the process of volunteer assignments and track certification status effortlessly.

Safety Compliance Assurance: Facilitates the churches' efforts to meet diocesan compliance requirements for safe environment certification, promoting a secure church community.

Seamless Integration with Existing Systems: The solution fits into existing church management systems workflows, minimizing disruption and maximizing efficiency.

Focus on Mission: By alleviating administrative burdens, church staff can dedicate more time to pastoral care and community building.

“Our vision at Pushpay is not just about providing technology solutions; it’s about empowering organizations to thrive and build deeper connections with their communities,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “With our strategic integration with VIRTUS, we’re not only streamlining administrative processes but are also enhancing volunteer engagement and safety compliance within the Catholic church. Together, we’re shaping a future where technology fosters both efficiency and inclusivity, ensuring that the mission of the Church is supported and strengthened.”

Today’s announcement also comes in tandem with the Company’s quarterly product announcement . New product innovations and enhancements include expanded availability of multilingual translations (adding Korean, Vietnamese and Mandarin), Forms for Multiple Registrants within Pushpay Giving, new Pre-Built Templates within its ChMS, and Copy and Move capabilities within its mobile application. The product release video also delivered highlights of Pushpay Insights , a first of its kind product to help churches know and grow their community with actionable insights, which launched last month.

