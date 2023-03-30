REDMOND, Wash., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, ‘Pushpay’ or ‘the Company’), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, today announces its quarterly product launch , unveiling more than ten new features and enhancements within its growing suite of technology solutions for churches and ministries around the globe.

“We exist to bring people together by strengthening community, connection and belonging—which is exactly what our team is delivering on for customers this year in terms of product innovations,” said Aaron Senneff, Pushpay’s Chief Technology Officer. “This quarter we’ve really focused on refining our current solutions by adding unique and high-value enhancements, which also sets a solid foundation as we continue to innovate into the future.”

Following the acquisition of Church Community Builder in late 2019, Pushpay has made significant strides in fully integrating its products to deliver a seamless experience for churches across the U.S.—including the launch of ChurchStaq and ParishStaq which are the Company’s all-in-one engagement solutions that include digital giving, a church management system (ChMS), and mobile apps. Today the Company announced an enhanced global navigation experience, which further unifies its products across all digital platforms.

Pushpay continues to innovate and deliver technology that meets the growing needs of the Church in a digital era. In fact, Pushpay research shows the significant role technology plays in the Church today, with 94 percent indicating that technology is important to helping them achieve their mission. Some of the Company’s top product innovations this quarter include:

New Native Media Player: Recent research from Pushpay found that 89% of churches are currently hybrid, offering both in-person and online services, and leaders are seeking strategies to help increase engagement with digital attendees. Church apps are a valuable tool to keep people connected. In fact there is a strong correlation between engaged members and their frequency of app usage. Pushpay’s improved media player is an app enhancement that enables users to interact with content while watching a sermon or other media. Whether interacting with notes, scripture, forms, or links to serving or giving—the new feature allows for multitasking within the app, empowering churches to create a better digital experience using Resi video , Vimeo or YouTube.

from Pushpay found that 89% of churches are currently hybrid, offering both in-person and online services, and leaders are seeking strategies to help increase engagement with digital attendees. Church apps are a valuable tool to keep people connected. In fact there is a strong correlation between engaged members and their frequency of app usage. Pushpay’s improved media player is an app enhancement that enables users to interact with content while watching a sermon or other media. Whether interacting with notes, scripture, forms, or links to serving or giving—the new feature allows for multitasking within the app, empowering churches to create a better digital experience using , Vimeo or YouTube. Simplified Sacrament Management: Pushpay’s new sacrament search reduces inefficiencies and streamlines the sacraments documentation process. The new feature can be found within Pushpay’s Catholic ChMS , also included in its ParishStaq suite, and empowers parish administrators to easily and quickly complete large groups of sacraments by using bulk edit functionality. New advanced search capabilities also enable parish leaders to conduct a large group search and filter based on sacrament attributes— such as baptism.

Pushpay’s new sacrament search reduces inefficiencies and streamlines the sacraments documentation process. The new feature can be found within , also included in its ParishStaq suite, and empowers parish administrators to easily and quickly complete large groups of sacraments by using bulk edit functionality. New advanced search capabilities also enable parish leaders to conduct a large group search and filter based on sacrament attributes— such as baptism. Planning Center Online (PCO) Giving Integration: Integrations are an important part of Pushpay’s product ecosystem, which helps increase value, accessibility and streamlines data management for customers. A new integration with PCO enables all payments and gifts, as well as refunds and returns, made in Pushpay Giving to sync directly to Planning Center’s Giving and People modules – even funds and listings will map directly into Planning Center for a seamless experience.

Integrations are an important part of Pushpay’s product ecosystem, which helps increase value, accessibility and streamlines data management for customers. A new integration with PCO enables all payments and gifts, as well as refunds and returns, made in Pushpay Giving to sync directly to Planning Center’s Giving and People modules – even funds and listings will map directly into Planning Center for a seamless experience. Recurring Pledge: New enhancements to the existing pledge functionality make it easier than ever for congregants to follow through on their pledges—how and when they prefer. The new pledge with recurring feature enables donors to set up recurring donations towards a pledge, delivering a more seamless way to give and support their church or parish’s mission. New capabilities also help improve financial planning confidence for the Church, and supports them in achieving pledge campaign goals.

“Pushpay makes the giving process for our parishioners very easy, and the recent launch of the recurring pledge feature has been a valuable addition,” said Tracy Miesch, Parish Application Administrator at St. Anthony of Padua in The Woodlands, TX. “Our donors also love being able to log on to their Pushpay account to see their pledge progress and when they’re going to be able to complete what they have committed to. It’s just a really wonderful visual for both us and the donor.”

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .