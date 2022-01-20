Pushpay Launches ParishStaq, Digital Giving and Engagement Technology for Catholic Churches

In tandem with a new integration with National Church Solutions, ParishStaq delivers the solutions parishes need to manage, donate, engage and ensure the success of its mission—all under one roof

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, ‘Pushpay’ or ‘the Company’), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, launches ParishStaq , a digital giving, church management software (ChMS), and mobile application suite to help parishes and dioceses increase generosity and enhance engagement.

“We know that stewardship is at the heart of the mission of every parish, and that nothing can replace the meaningful in-person connections that are the roots of tradition in the Catholic church,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “As dioceses and parishes continue to evolve in a digital era, ParishStaq can make some of those traditions more accessible and help bring people together in community—regardless of physical location.”

The recent pandemic has accelerated technology adoption among Catholic churches, and parishes have experienced first-hand how digital solutions can help bridge the participation and generational gap that many are experiencing today. In fact, a recent study conducted by Pushpay* found that mobile church applications were top on the list for the most strategically important technology tools for Catholic churches in the next two to three years. Moreso, 88 percent of churches surveyed are currently live streaming Mass, and of those, 80 percent plan to continue live streaming over the next 12 months.

“Before we started using Pushpay, it was easier to order a pizza on your phone than it was to give to our church,” said Tracy Miesch, Parish Application Administrator at St. Anthony of Padua, in The Woodlands, TX. “We feel confident that we are now setting up millennials to share their stewardship of treasure in the way they know how—on their phones. The first month of giving on Pushpay we saw an immediate increase in participation and dollar amount.”

ParishStaq not only helps nurture discipleship and streamlines administrative workload for parish staff, it’s also backed by Pushpay’s patented payment technology, which delivers world-class processing protection, data security and reliability. Today’s launch reinforces the Company’s strategic commitment to deliver industry-leading technology for the Catholic segment, which has traditionally been an underserved market for innovative technology.

The Company also announces a new integration and partnership with National Church Solutions (NCS), one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of church offering envelopes in the U.S. The partnership enables parishes to manage traditional and online giving with a seamless integration with ParishStaq. The NCS integration streamlines the traditional giving process by pulling parishioner information directly from the church management system (ChMS) for envelope solutions, with the ability to add a QR code to support online giving.

“A full technology stack that creates efficiencies is what our Catholic customers have desired,” said Doug Wright, CEO of NCS Solutions. “Equally important is adopting a giving solution that reaches the non-traditional member, the virtual member, and encourages giving. We look forward to answering the need of parishes in partnering with Pushpay.”

For more information about Pushpay and ParishStaq, visit www.pushpay.com or www.parishstaq.com .

*Research was commissioned by Pushpay and conducted by Epiphany Research in October 2021. Data reflects findings from nearly 2,000 respondents across the faith sector.

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organisations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .