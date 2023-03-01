Research surfaces the powerful role technology and digital solutions play in the faith sector today, and future aspirations of the Church

Pushpay State of Church Tech Report 2023 View the latest State of Church Tech report from Pushpay.

REDMOND, Wash., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, ‘Pushpay’ or ‘the Company’), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, today released its 2023 State of Church Technology report , an annual benchmark study that surfaces digital trends in the Church. Insights reveal priorities, concerns, and expectations of church leaders, so ministry leaders can explore the latest digital trends and see data-driven insights about the future of church technology.

Digital solutions undoubtedly play a significant role in the Church today, with 94 percent indicating technology is important to helping them achieve their mission. Moreso, findings show church leaders are working to refine their technology toolkits and are more informed decision makers when it comes to selecting the right solutions to inspire community and connection, all while streamlining ministry management. In fact, more than half of churches (53%) consider themselves progressive when it comes to technology adoption and usage today.

“Most of the time we hear about how the church is resistant to change and to the modernization of technology. Though there is a lot of truth to this, it is only one part of the story,” said Erwin Raphael McManus, author and Founder at Mosaic Church in California. “Throughout history the church has been at the epicenter of technological change and advancement. This report shows us just how important technology can be to the Church and its mission.”

The research, which was commissioned by Pushpay, was fielded in September and October 2022. It captures insights from nearly 2,200 technology decision makers and influencers from churches across the United States—all varying in size, geographic locations, and denominations. Key trends and findings include:

Hybrid church is here to stay: 89% of churches indicate they are currently hybrid, offering both in-person and online services. 81% plan to continue doing so in the future. Only 10% reported they currently offer in-person only services.

89% of churches indicate they are currently hybrid, offering both in-person and online services. 81% plan to continue doing so in the future. Only 10% reported they currently offer in-person only services. Custom streaming tools are the way of the future: 91% of churches currently use social media for livestreaming, yet only 47% plan on using social media for livestreaming in the future. This indicates an increased reliance on customer video players, embeds and specialized technology in the future.

91% of churches currently use social media for livestreaming, yet only 47% plan on using social media for livestreaming in the future. This indicates an increased reliance on customer video players, embeds and specialized technology in the future. Church-specific tools are on the rise: 86% of church leaders report they do not want more technology tools. As churches aim to reduce waste, leaders are signaling they want consolidated, integrated and purpose-built solutions. Church management software (ChMS) and donor management software is more in-demand than ever, with adoption increasing significantly this year to 89%. Nearly half (45%) of churches indicate they currently use 5-9 different digital tools, which is steady from last year.

86% of church leaders report they do not want more technology tools. As churches aim to reduce waste, leaders are signaling they want consolidated, integrated and purpose-built solutions. Church management software (ChMS) and donor management software is more in-demand than ever, with adoption increasing significantly this year to 89%. Nearly half (45%) of churches indicate they currently use 5-9 different digital tools, which is steady from last year. Increased awareness of digital security: More church leaders than ever are starting to become more conscious and vocal about digital security—10% more churches from last year are communicating information about IT and data privacy to their congregation.

More church leaders than ever are starting to become more conscious and vocal about digital security—10% more churches from last year are communicating information about IT and data privacy to their congregation. Eager to explore emerging tech: Only 8% of churches currently offer church in the Metaverse, but 25% said they plan to offer options in the Metaverse a year from now. 48% of respondents also indicated that tools in multiple languages would be strategically important for them in the next two to three years, as well as marketing through geotargeting (47%).

“The enthusiasm for digital remains as technology helps the Church increase flexibility, adaptability, and reach in ministry,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “We are seeing an exciting shift in the faith sector as church leaders are becoming more tech savvy and eager to explore new approaches to engagement in a digital era.”

As the Church navigates a post-pandemic world and ongoing economic pressures, budget constraints remain the biggest challenge to prioritizing new technology purchases, with the majority of churches (58%) allocating 10 percent or less of their annual budget to technology spend. Other top barriers include staffing, implementation, ease of use, and support.

In the coming weeks, Pushpay will also be releasing a targeted report for large churches (weekly attendance of 1,100+), mid-sized churches (weekly attendance of 200-1,099), and a report that captures digital trends in the Catholic Church specifically. To view and download the full report visit the Pushpay blog , or www.pushpay.com.

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1caa5ec-5c3d-488d-8da3-d22313902676