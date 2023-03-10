Pushpay was recognized among three categories at the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Success

2023 Stevie® Awards Accepting the 2023 Stevie® Awards on behalf of Pushpay (from left to right):Jamie King | Enterprise Account Executive Nikole Armbrust | Customer Technical Support Team Lead Richie Chambers | Director, Customer Support

REDMOND, Wash., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, ‘Pushpay’ or ‘the Company’), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, was recently awarded a Gold Stevie® Award for Contact Center of the Year, specifically among technology companies with more than 100 employees. The Company also received bronze awards in Customer Service Department of the Year and National Sales Team of the Year categories.

“Customers are always at the heart of every decision we make, which continues to inspire excellence as we nurture and support the growth of organizations throughout their journey with Pushpay,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “Our Customer Success team in particular has deployed new tools and strategies this year to help streamline support and enhance the customer experience.”

The 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards also organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

This year there were more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of varying sizes, industries and geographic locations—including 49 nations and territories—that were considered in the sales and customer success awards competition. Finalists and winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.

This comes on the heels of a recent list of corporate accolades for Pushpay, including being listed as one of Seattle Business Magazine’s Best Companies to Work For, in addition to being listed as a 2023 Best Place to Work by Built In Seattle and Built In Colorado . For more information about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

