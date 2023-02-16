“Bold Careers: Women Executives Discuss Their Authentic Journey”

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, ‘Pushpay’ or ‘the Company’), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, will host a webinar on International Women’s Day to help spark inspiration and provide tangible ways for rising female professionals to boldly take their next career step with confidence and purpose. “ Bold Careers: Women Executives Discuss Their Authentic Journey ” is open to all and will be held on March 8, 2023, from 12-1 p.m. PT.

“It is critical that we find ways to intentionally invest in emerging leaders, particularly capable women aspiring to rise within traditionally male dominated fields,” said Sumita Pandit, ex-COO at dLocal and one of the panelists. “I urge women to make their own rules, have a reverberating voice, remain authentic, and inspire each other by sharing personal lives more openly at the workplace.”

A diverse panel of women executives will discuss their not-so-typical career paths, failures, learnings, and motivation to find purpose in their day-to-day work. Attendees can expect to hear perspectives on how to navigate leadership within male-dominated fields, and how to carve a place for themselves as an executive with a voice. Speakers include:

Lovina McMurchy, Chief Operating Officer, kry10.com: Lovina has spent 20 years as a global technology executive with experience ranging across product development, go-to-market execution and P&L management. Lovina is currently a General Partner for Movac, a New Zealand based venture capital fund. She is also a member of the Institute of Directors and serves on several private company boards in the technology space. Lovina held several senior leadership roles at Microsoft, including being Chief Marketing Officer for Latin America and leading sales strategy and operations for the small to mid-market sales organization in the US.

Sumita Pandit, Ex-Chief Operating Officer at dLocal: Sumita brings nearly two decades of experience in investment banking, advising companies across verticals in fintech including payments, financial software, neo-banks and insurtech. Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer of dLocal, a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets. Sumita was also named as a Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2021 by The Financial Technology Report.

Lorraine Witten, Professional Director: Lorraine has extensive executive and commercial experience in technology, Software as a Service and ICT sectors, with expertise in financial management, entrepreneurship, strategy and high-change environments. She is currently Independent Director and Chair of listed-companies, Rakon and MOVE Logistics Group. She is also a Director of private companies VWork, and Horizon Energy Group where she is Chair of the Audit & Risk committee, and Chair of Simply Security, a company she founded in 2007.

Angelique Rothermel, Vice President of Marketing at Pushpay: Angelique will be moderating the discussion. For more than two decades, she has led teams to harness the power of storytelling and creativity to inspire action. She is a hybrid analytical and visionary leader that has the ability to bridge the gap between the business and creative sides of an organization. Her career has included a number of leadership positions, in both agency and client-side settings, across a diverse range of categories including not-for-profit, ad tech, medical device, fine jewelry, and health and beauty. Angelique has also been recognized by the Association of National Advertisers as an award-winning creative leader for Innovation and Brand Purpose.

The event is organized by Pushpay’s Women’s Leadership Exploration and Development (WLEAD) group, an internal Employee Resource Group that was founded in 2017 to provide women and men opportunities for growth, inspiration and leadership.

“Our WLEAD group has not only been instrumental in helping provide education and leadership opportunities internally, but has been a significant force in helping improve equity and gender equality within our organization,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “On International Women’s Day in particular, I’m proud of WLEAD’s leadership and effort to honor some of the amazing women that continue to drive innovation and positive change in our workplaces and communities.”

Pandit, McMurchy, and Witten currently serve on Pushpay’s Board of Directors, bringing a diverse set of skills and leadership across a range of industries, resulting in a balance of independence, knowledge, experience, and perspective. Pushpay currently has more than 550 employees and five office locations around the world, including Redmond, WA, Colorado Springs, CO, Westminster, CO, Allen, TX, and Auckland, New Zealand. For more information about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .

About Pushpay’s WLEAD

WLEAD (Women’s Leadership Exploration & Development) is an employee resource group (ERG) for women and men at Pushpay. Its mission is to provide opportunities for growth, inspiration and leadership by increasing employee passions and engagement.