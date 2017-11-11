Putin and Trump agree on Syria at brief meeting in Vietnam

DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met briefly on the sidelines of a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Vietnam on Saturday and agreed on the need for a political solution to Syria’s conflict.
