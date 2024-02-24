Russian President Vladimir Putin responded with a joke when asked by the press for reaction to recent jabs from President Biden.
The U.S. president made national headlines this week when he called Putin a “crazy SOB” during a speech about climate change at a fundraising dinner in California.
“This is the last existential threat, it is climate. We have a crazy SOB that guy, Putin others. And we always have to be worried about a nuclear conflict,” Biden sai
