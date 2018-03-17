PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Reuters) – Russians began voting in a presidential election on Sunday set to give Vladimir Putin a commanding victory that could only be blemished if large numbers do not bother taking part because the result is so predictable.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Putin on track for commanding win as Russians head to polls - March 17, 2018
- U.S. government to accept metals tariffs exclusion requests from Monday - March 17, 2018
- Former FBI No.2 McCabe fired; says Trump administration targeted him - March 17, 2018