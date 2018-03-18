Putin says ‘nonsense’ to think Russia would poison spy in Britain

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday it was nonsense to think that Moscow would have poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who are critically ill in a British hospital.
