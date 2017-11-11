DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed a joint statement on Syria on Saturday that said they saw no military solution to the conflict and a political one was needed, the Kremlin said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says Trump begged for a war during his Asia trip - November 11, 2017
- Putin, Trump agree political solution needed for Syria, Kremlin says - November 11, 2017
- Ahead of Trump’s visit to Philippines, a big thumbs up from U.S. veterans - November 11, 2017