DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed a joint statement on Syria on Saturday that said they would continue joint efforts in fighting Islamic State until it is defeated, the Kremlin said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ahead of Trump’s visit to Philippines, a big thumbs up from U.S. veterans - November 11, 2017
- Putin, Trump agree to fighting IS in Syria, Kremlin says - November 11, 2017
- Trans-Pacific trade deal advances without United States - November 11, 2017