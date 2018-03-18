Putin wins another six years at Russia’s helm in landslide victory

KEMEROVO, Russia (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world’s largest country for another six years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory.
