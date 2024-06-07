A group of nearly 70 House Republicans are moving to block the Biden administration’s recent Title IX reforms that expand protections for transgender students.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., led 67 GOP lawmakers on a bill earlier this week that would reverse the new Department of Education policy.

“Joe Biden is undermining years of progress women have made in securing their rights under Title IX. For more than half a century, Title IX has protected women and girls, ensuring the

