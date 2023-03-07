The flooring & wall covering segment of the PVC emulsion market held 34.2% share in 2021

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global PVC emulsion market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2031, according to the market outlook presented in a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

As per the PVC emulsion market forecast from the TMR research report, Asia Pacific held 34.4% share in 2021. The market growth in Asia Pacific can be ascribed to the presence of a sturdy construction sector and increase in usage of synthetic leather.

PVC Emulsion Market: Key Findings

PVC emulsion is widely utilized in the production of synthetic leather, sealants, and flooring & wall coverings. Population is on the rise in most developed and developing countries globally. Hence, governments of these countries are focusing on infrastructure development in order to fulfill the mounting demand for houses and commercial buildings. Thus, rise in construction projects across the globe is leading to increase in demand for PVC emulsion to manufacture floorings and ceilings as per the TMR research report, which offers important insights on market trends.

Demand for PVC emulsion is growing in recent years owing to its ability to offer outstanding foam layer and softness in the manufacturing of synthetic leather. Moreover, it is lightweight and highly durable. Materials manufactured using PVC are gaining popularity as they do not create a dusty environment during installation. They are termite- and water-proof and prevent mold & mildew growth. This aside, they can be easily incorporated in various home interior designs. Increase in adoption of PVC-based synthetic leather is likely to fuel business opportunities in the PVC emulsion market during the forecast period.

PVC emulsion is a key raw material utilized in the production of artificial leather. Leather produced using PVC emulsion resin offers various advantages such as increased durability and cost-effectiveness as compared to polyurethane (PU) leather. It shows high resistance to extreme weather conditions and wear compared to PU-based and natural leather. Demand for synthetic leather has increased in the past few years due to rise in concerns about the usage of natural leather. Popularity of cruelty-free products is on the rise among customers across the globe. Moreover, governments of several countries are implementing strict legislations and laws to prevent the usage of animal-based products. These factors are leading to rise in sales of synthetic leather products, which in turn is likely to propel the PVC emulsion industry in the next few years.

PVC emulsion resin-based synthetic leather is increasingly utilized in various end-use industries such as interior design, furniture, and footwear. Furthermore, synthetic leather is in high demand in the automotive industry owing to its varied advantages such as resistance to high and low temperatures, highly elastic nature, and ability to offer substantial comfort. Increase in inclination of vehicle owners to opt for synthetic leather interiors in order to boost the appearance of their cars is likely to help in market development in the next few years.

Growth Drivers

Increasing construction activities in emerging economies is expected to drive business growth in the global PVC emulsion industry

Rise in focus of governments on infrastructure development drives growth in the market

Competition Landscape

Companies manufacturing PVC emulsion resin are entering into contract agreements with suppliers to address the issue of price fluctuation of raw materials

Players are executing strategies of partnership, mergers, and regional expansion in order to garner higher market share

PVC Emulsion Market Segmentation

Application

Flooring & Wall Covering

Fabric Coating

Synthetic Leather Manufacturing

Automotive Mastic & Sealants

Printing Inks & Adhesives

Surface Coating

Others (Toys, Gloves, Conveyor Belts, etc.)

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

