REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TruEra , which provides the first suite of AI Quality management solutions to test, explain, debug and monitor Machine Learning (ML) models, announced today that it has been selected by PwC to collaborate on AI Risk Management in the UK and Ireland.

Key elements of the collaboration include:

Using TruEra’s software to validate AI/ML models (e.g., analyzing robustness and performance, explainability, and bias and fairness) as part PwC’s AI risk methodologies

Enabling PwC’s clients to adapt the PwC AI Risk methodologies through hands-on, iterative experimentation

Providing PwC’s clients the option to operationalise their AI risk methodologies using TruEra’s software

“As companies make the transition from AI exploration to adoption at scale, managing the risks associated with this transition becomes increasingly important. PwC is ideally suited to support clients in this journey, with the breadth of perspectives brought by our diverse teams, skills and market leading experience in AI risk management,” said Leigh Bates, Partner, Financial Services Technology and Data and Analytics Leader at PwC UK. “We believe that this collaboration with TruEra will result in the right combination of human expertise and tech to allow our clients to embed AI risk considerations as an integral part of their model lifecycle.”

“Model quality and governance are vexing issues for any company leveraging AI,” said Shameek Kundu, Chief Strategy Officer of TruEra. “Automated testing and monitoring are essential for ensuring that models are high performing and functioning as intended, and that bias is minimised and adequately managed, even when market conditions change. We’re incredibly excited to be collaborating with PwC to help clients navigate the AI quality challenge.”

PwC UK provides professional services, including audit, tax and legal, deal and risk advisory and consulting in the United Kingdom, the Middle East and the Channel Islands. PwC’s AI specialists support clients on natural language processing, machine learning, deep learning, data engineering, automated ML, digital twins, embodied AI, responsible AI, and more. PwC helps its clients to align AI strategy with business strategy, develop enterprise-wide AI capabilities, and establish appropriate governance for security and risk mitigation.

TruEra has been selected as the preferred vendor by multiple Fortune 1000 companies. In March 2022, the company was named to the Fast Company World Changing Ideas list for the second year in a row. In June 2021, TruEra was named a “Cool Vendor” by expert analysts at Gartner, Inc in the report, “ Cool Vendors in AI Governance and Responsible AI .” Members of the company have also served on AI risk advisory boards for the Bank of England and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, among other government agencies.

