Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pyxis Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Pyxis Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,500,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Pyxis. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Pyxis, are expected to be $168.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 8, 2021 under the ticker symbol “PYXS.” The offering is expected to close on October 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Pyxis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies, Credit Suisse and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is also acting as an underwriter for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 7, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or by telephone at 877-821-7388; from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis 31 Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone:1-800-221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or from William Blair, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at(800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pyxis

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. Pyxis develops its product candidates with the objective to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies.

Investor Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
jbraco@lifescicomms.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.