BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company focused on developing next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced four abstracts for four different assets have been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting to be held November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego.

“We look forward to presenting a trial-in-progress poster for PYX-201, our first-in-class and first-in-concept tumor stroma-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and we are gratified by the investigator interest and enthusiasm for our Phase 1 trial,” said Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Oncology. “Pyxis Oncology is proud to be a pioneer in stromal therapeutics, and in our view, targeting the tumor stroma represents a promising new approach to cancer therapy that is designed to damage the barrier that protects, feeds and provides structure to the tumor. PYX-201 employs a linker-payload combination that demonstrated an acceptable safety profile and dose-dependent anti-tumor activity in prior clinical trials. We continue to expect to see preliminary data from this study, including biomarker results and early signs of potential clinical activity, in early 2024.”

Dr. Sullivan continued, “Additionally, we are proud of the progress our team has made in advancing PYX-106, a fully human immunotherapy antibody candidate in development that blocks the activity of Siglec-15, for which we will also be presenting a trial-in-progress poster, reflecting our operational progress. We are pleased to share the insights we have generated through our pre-clinical work on PYX-102, our KLRG-1 antibody, which was deprioritized in 2022 and is available for licensing/collaboration, as well as sotigalimab or PYX-107, our newly acquired CD40 agonist from Apexigen, acquired through the close our acquisition as announced on August 23, 2023. We look forward to further advancements in our clinical pipeline to support our mission of addressing the most difficult-to-treat tumors for our patients.”

Abstract titles are now available on the SITC website. Posters will be made available on the Pyxis Oncology website following presentations at the conference. Presentation details are as follows; times noted are Pacific time:

Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Study Evaluating Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Efficacy of the EDB+FN targeting ADC PYX-201 in Participants with Advanced Solid Tumors

Poster Number: 762

Session Date / Time: Saturday, November 4, 9:00am to 8:30pm

Title: First-in-Human, Open-label, Multicenter, Phase 1 Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of anti Siglec-15 PYX-106 in Subjects with Advanced Solid Tumors

Poster Number: 756

Session Date / Time: Saturday, November 4, 9:00am to 8:30pm

Title: Neoadjuvant CD40 Agonism Remodels the Tumor Immune Microenvironment in Locally Advanced Esophageal/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

Poster Number: 1361

Session Date / Time: Friday, November 3, 9:00am to 7:00pm; oral presentation on Saturday, November 4 from 3:20pm to 4:45 pm

Title: PYX-102, an Anti-KLRG1 Antibody, Enhances Cytotoxic Activity of CD8 T cells from PBMC and Human Tumor Samples by Blocking the Interaction Between KLRG1 and Cadherins

Poster Number: 572

Session Date / Time: Saturday, November 4, 9:00am to 8:30pm

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is efficiently building next-generation therapeutics that hold the potential for mono and combination therapies. Pyxis Oncology’s therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Pyxis Oncology’s antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and immuno-oncology (IO) programs employ novel and emerging strategies to target a broad range of solid tumors resistant to current standards of care. To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

