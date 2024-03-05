PYX-201, an EDB+FN-specific tumor stroma-targeting ADC, demonstrates potent anti-tumor efficacy across multiple human cancers in PDX tumor models

The PYX-201 target EDB+FN is found overexpressed across multiple human solid tumor types

BOSTON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical stage company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers, announced today that the company will present new preclinical data in four posters at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, held from April 5 to 10, 2024.

“Our preclinical research continues to support the broad potential of PYX-201, our innovative clinical stage ADC targeting EDB+FN, a protein associated with the stroma of solid tumors,” said Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Oncology. “Data from PDX tumor preclinical models has shown potent anti-tumor activity in multiple human cancer indications. We will also demonstrate that the overexpression of EDB+FN, the molecular target of PYX-201, is consistently observed in various human tumor types, with minimal expression observed in healthy tissue. For our PYX-106 program, we will also present encouraging preclinical data supporting the clinical opportunity of this immune-oncology therapeutic candidate to potentially demonstrate clinical activity in individuals that are not candidates for anti-PD-(L)1 approaches. Finally, we will present anti-tumor efficacy data supporting the potential for PYX-102 as a therapeutic candidate, and remain open to out-licensing opportunities for future development.”

Poster titles are now available on the AACR website. Posters will be made available on the Pyxis Oncology website following presentations at the conference. Presentation details are as follows; times noted are Pacific time:

PYX-201

Title: PYX-201, a stroma-targeting ADC composed of an anti-EDB+FN antibody conjugated to Auristatin0101, demonstrates strong anti-tumor efficacy across multiple human cancer indications in pre-clinical PDX tumor models

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Tumor Microenvironment

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 29

Poster Board Number: 28

Published Abstract Number: 742

Title: EDB+FN is an attractive therapeutic target in oncology: Insights from protein expression analysis of solid tumors

Session Category: Tumor Biology

Session Title: The Tumor Microenvironment as a Drug Target

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 13

Poster Board Number: 16

Published Abstract Number: 2908

PYX-106

Title: Gene expression correlation of immune checkpoint molecules Siglec-15 and PD-L1 varies widely by cancer indication

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints and Inhibitory Molecules 1

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 3

Poster Board Number: 24

Published Abstract Number: 1373

PYX-102

Title: Targeting Murine or Human KLRG1 Exerts Potent anti-Tumor Efficacy Involving Both CD8+ T cells and NK cells

Session Category: Tumor Biology

Session Title: Macrophages, Neutrophils, and NK Cells in Cancer

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 7

Poster Board Number: 19

Published Abstract Number: 177

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is efficiently building next generation therapeutics that hold the potential for mono and combination therapies. PYX-201, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that uniquely targets EDB+FN within the tumor stroma, and PYX-106, a fully human Siglec-15-targeting antibody designed to block suppression of T-cell proliferation and function, are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors. Pyxis Oncology’s therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Pyxis Oncology’s ADCs and immuno-oncology (IO) programs employ novel and emerging strategies to target a broad range of solid tumors resistant to current standards of care. To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

