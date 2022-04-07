Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces March 31, 2022 Assets Under Management and Flows for the First Quarter of 2022

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) today reported its preliminary assets under management as of March 31, 2022 and preliminary flows for the first quarter of 2022.

AUM for month-end March 2022, month-end February 2022, and month-end March 2021 are listed below:

Pzena Investment Management, Inc.
Assets Under Management1
($ billions)

  As of     As of     As of  
  March 31, 2022     February 28, 20222     March 31, 2021  
Account Type                
Separately Managed Accounts $ 19.4     $ 19.6     $ 19.4  
Sub-Advised Accounts   30.7       30.8       26.9  
Pzena Funds   2.7       2.6       2.9  
Total $ 52.8     $ 53.0     $ 49.2  
Investment Strategy                
U.S. Value Strategies                
Large Cap Value $ 11.6     $ 12.0     $ 10.5  
Mid Cap Value   3.0       3.0       2.9  
Small Cap Value   2.5       2.6       2.7  
Value   0.7       0.7       0.7  
Other U.S. Strategies   0.2       0.2       0.3  
Total U.S. Value Strategies   18.0       18.5       17.1  
Global & Non-U.S. Value Strategies                
Global Value   16.3       16.3       14.1  
International Value   7.6       7.6       7.1  
Emerging Markets Value   7.1       6.9       7.4  
European Value   2.9       2.9       3.0  
Other Global & Non-U.S. Value Strategies   0.9       0.8       0.5  
Total Global & Non-U.S. Value Strategies   34.8       34.5       32.1  
Total $ 52.8     $ 53.0     $ 49.2  
Account Domicile                
U.S. $ 31.7     $ 31.9     $ 29.4  
Non-U.S.   21.1       21.1       19.8  
Total $ 52.8     $ 53.0     $ 49.2  

1 Numbers may be subject to rounding.
Adjusted from the preliminary assets under management amount of $53.1 billion reported on March 7, 2022.

Flows and investment performance for the first quarter of 2022 are listed below1:

  As of                 Market     As of  
  December 31,
 2021		     Inflows     (Outflows)     Appreciation
(Depreciation)		     March 31,
 2022		  
Account Type                            
Separately Managed Accounts $ 19.4     $ 0.3     $ (0.3 )   $     $ 19.4  
Sub-Advised Accounts   30.5       1.2       (1.3 )     0.3       30.7  
Pzena Funds   2.6       0.2       (0.1 )           2.7  
Total $ 52.5     $ 1.7     $ (1.7 )   $ 0.3     $ 52.8  

1 Numbers may be subject to rounding.

About Pzena
Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm’s operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm.  Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base.  More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current views, expectations, or forecasts of future events and performance, and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by a forward-looking statement are those described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on March 9, 2022 and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.  In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this release.

The Company is not under any obligation and does not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

Contact: Jessica Doran, 212-355-1600 or doran@pzena.com.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/350024fc-b029-4b9e-9d76-f3477640e402

