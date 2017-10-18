Q3 sales strong across the full product portfolio

Very strong demand for DUV systems, EUV shipments continue to ramp in support of customer plans

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, October 18, 2017 – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today publishes its 2017 third-quarter results.

Q3 net sales of EUR 2.45 billion, gross margin 42.9 percent

ASML expects Q4 2017 net sales around EUR 2.1 billion and a gross margin around 44 percent

(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Net sales 2,101 2,447 …of which service and field option sales 717 628 Other income (Co-Investment Program) 24 24 New lithography systems sold (units) 39 48 Used lithography systems sold (units) 3 7 Net bookings 2,375 2,154 Systems backlog 5,351 5,693 Gross profit 946 1,050 Gross margin (%) 45.0 42.9 Net income 466 557 EPS (basic; in euros) 1.08 1.30 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 2,514 2,678

CEO Statement

“ASML today reports third-quarter net sales that exceed our guidance, partially due to the revenue recognition of an additional EUV system, showing strong demand across the entire product portfolio. With our fourth-quarter guidance, we are confirming our view that 2017 net sales will be at least 25 percent higher than 2016 net sales. Our current view is that the positive business environment that we are seeing today will continue in 2018, supported by our strong backlog of 5.7 billion euros, which is driven by all product categories,” ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said.

Product and Business Highlights

In DUV lithography, we provided the first customer with an early-access version of the TWINSCAN NXT:2000i for process development at the 5 nanometer node. The new hardware includes improved alignment and level sensors, which will enable better on-product overlay performance in matched mode with EUV. We shipped the 100 th NXT:1980 in Q3, two years after the system was launched in Q3 2015. This ramp equals the fastest ever of an NXT platform and underscores the market demand for leading-edge lithography as well as our ability to ship significant numbers to meet that demand.

NXT:1980 in Q3, two years after the system was launched in Q3 2015. This ramp equals the fastest ever of an NXT platform and underscores the market demand for leading-edge lithography as well as our ability to ship significant numbers to meet that demand. In Holistic Lithography, we shipped the first product that was jointly developed with the engineering team of HMI, which ASML acquired last year. The product, ePfm5, is a pattern fidelity metrology tool that offers our customers enhanced capabilities for detecting patterning defects. It leverages HMI high resolution e-beam metrology technology, state-of-the-art computational modeling, machine learning and scanner metrology data to create defect maps for more wafers with a significantly higher accuracy than existing solutions. We also shipped the first HMI eXplore 6000 EUV reticle defect inspection system to a foundry customer. The system offers high resolution multi-column technology that supports full reticle qualification in production.

In EUV lithography, we continued our shipments of EUV systems in support of our customers’ production ramps in 2018. We shipped three NXE:3400B systems in Q3, bringing the total so far this year to six, and our backlog now includes 23 EUV systems. We also conducted a power capability test with our EUV pellicle, which protects the mask from particles during exposure, and showed that the current design can withstand 250 Watts of EUV power.

Outlook

For the fourth-quarter of 2017, ASML expects net sales around EUR 2.1 billion, a gross margin around 44 percent, R&D costs of about EUR 315 million, other income of about EUR 24 million (which consists of contributions from participants of the Customer Co-Investment Program), SG&A costs of about EUR 110 million and an effective annualized tax rate around 14 percent.

Update Share Buyback Program

As part of ASML’s financial policy to return excess cash to shareholders through dividends and regularly timed share buyback programs, ASML in January 2016 announced its intention to purchase up to EUR 1.5 billion of shares to be executed within the 2016-2017 time frame. ASML intends to cancel the shares upon repurchase.

Through October 1, 2017, ASML has acquired 6.0 million shares under this program for a total consideration of EUR 569 million.

As a result of the pause in the program from July 20, 2016 until July 19, 2017, this program will not be completed for the full amount. The current program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time. Any transactions under this program will be published on ASML’s website (www.asml.com/investors) on a weekly basis.

About ASML

ASML is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is to enable affordable microelectronics that improve the quality of life. To achieve this, our mission is to invent, develop, manufacture and service advanced technology for high-tech lithography, metrology and software solutions for the semiconductor industry. ASML’s guiding principle is continuing Moore’s Law towards ever smaller, cheaper, more powerful and energy-efficient semiconductors. This results in increasingly powerful and capable electronics that enable the world to progress within a multitude of fields, including healthcare, technology, communications, energy, mobility, and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 18,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, and career opportunities is available on www.asml.com.

Forward Looking Statements

