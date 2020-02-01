Qantas and Air NZ suspend China flights due to coronavirus curbs

Qantas Airways and Air New Zealand said on Saturday they were suspending direct flights from their countries to mainland China in response to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
