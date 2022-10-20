New and improved products include couples finance solution–Dream Team™, Debt Wrangler™, Cashback Hacks™

New York, New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qapital, an award-winning money management app designed to optimize consumers’ saving, spending and investing efforts, announced today it will be rolling out three new products by year’s end, with additional new products to be rolled out throughout 2023. Each product is designed to meet users where they are, help balance immediate needs and wants with long-term financial goals, and set users up for their own personal version of financial success.

“Money is very personal, and financial success looks different for everyone. One-size-fits-all methods don’t work. We’ve learned that people want money management solutions that address them as whole human beings,” said Katherine Salisbury, co-Founder and co-CEO of Qapital. “Each new product we’re rolling out will provide our users with a more complete view of their finances, from debt management to retirement planning, and help them reach their own personal money goals. Qapital’s customizable, set-and-forget tools fit seamlessly into daily life, making it easy to commit to change and stay on track.”

Qapital’s new and improved suite of easy money tools will provide users with a more holistic view of their entire financial life. Users will soon be able to manage loan payments in the same place they plan for retirement. They’ll be able to boost their savings goals with cashback rewards earned while they shop online. Qapital’s fully automated, customizable financial tools are designed to work to each member’s unique specifications, helping them find a healthy balance between today and the future.

“Qapital was born out of a personal need for a money management solution that didn’t yet exist in the market. At that time, it was really designed specifically to address the needs of my family. Fast forward to today and we have the inputs and insight of more than 2 million people,” said George Friedman, Qapital’s other co-Founder and co-CEO. “As a result of that data our team has been able to design tools that will offer unique, forward-thinking solutions for all of our users’ personalized financial needs.”

To date, Qapital has helped over 2 million people save nearly $3 billion towards their goals. Over time, the app will learn to make targeted suggestions backed by data from millions of users.

Qapital’s new and improved product launches will include:

Qapital Dream Team™ — Team up on your finances without needing a joint account — Dream Team makes collaborating on your finances easy with money tools designed for two. Invite a partner to Qapital, share goals, and reach them faster together. Make account balances and transaction histories visible to each other, and leave comments directly in the app. You decide what’s shared with your partner and what stays private, always.

Debt Wrangler™ — Automate your debt management plan — Debt Wrangler is a new tool that handles everything related to borrowing. It makes it easy to see what you owe, choose a payback strategy, and automate your loan payments. You can reduce your monthly payments with in-app refinancing, or get debt-free faster and pay less interest over time. Debt Wrangler’s array of credit management solutions include powerful credit score tools and up to $1M in identity theft protection. The feature will be initially available for student loan management, then expand to cover other types of debt. The upcoming product release will give users time to get a plan in place before the Federal student loan payment moratorium ends on January 1, 2023.

Qapital Cashback Hacks™ — Boost your savings goals while you shop online — Cashback Hacks automatically finds rebates and coupons for over 12,000 online retailers. Your rewards go directly into your Qapital goal account, so you can seamlessly save while you shop. The browser extension is simple to set up and it’s available for both Chrome and mobile Safari.

About Qapital:

Qapital is a new kind of money management app that seamlessly integrates saving, budgeting, financial planning, and investing for the future into day-to-day life. Intended to fit any life stage, lifestyle or budget, Qapital’s suite of customizable, set-and-forget money tools were developed to help people achieve their own personal version of financial success. Loved by its users, Qapital has 78K+ 5-star ratings and has been named “Editor’s Choice” by the Google Play Store. Since its creation, Qapital has helped users save almost $3B collectively towards their goals.

Qapital is not a bank. Banking services provided by Lincoln Saving Bank, member FDIC, and other partner banks.

