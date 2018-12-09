Qatar dispute overshadows Gulf Arab summit as emir stays away

Bahrain and Qatar traded barbs over the Qatari emir’s decision not to attend a Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, an absence that suggests a rift between Doha and three Gulf Arab states is unlikely to be resolved soon.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. winter storm knocks out power to 190,000 in North Carolina - December 9, 2018
- U.S. says March 1 ‘hard deadline’ for trade deal with China - December 9, 2018
- French minister asks Trump not to meddle in French affairs - December 9, 2018