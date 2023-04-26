First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income of $27.2 million, or $1.60 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share

Capital Markets Revenue from Swap Fees grew $5.7 million, or 50%, to $17.0 million

Noninterest expenses well controlled and down 2% on a linked-quarter basis

Annualized deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 1.4%

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits improved to 23.8% of total deposits

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased 5.1%, or 20.5% annualized

TCE ratio grew 28 bps, or 4% to 8.21%

MOLINE, Ill., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $27.2 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.60 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $30.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“In the first quarter, we delivered strong results, highlighted by increased fee income and carefully managed expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In response to the current banking environment, we grew our deposits and significantly increased our balance sheet liquidity. In addition, we continued to improve upon our already strong capital levels.”

Core Deposit Growth and Strengthened Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew $19.9 million to a total of $5.9 billion, or 1.4% on an annualized basis. The Company also added short-term brokered deposits of $497.5 million during the quarter to intentionally bolster on-balance sheet liquidity and fully eliminate overnight borrowings from the FHLB. Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits improved during the first quarter and represented 23.8% of total deposits. The Company maintained approximately $1.5 billion of immediately available liquidity at quarter-end, which was more than the total amount of our uninsured or uncollateralized deposits.

“We have built a strong and diversified deposit franchise over the past 30 years and our first-quarter deposit activity was a reflection of the importance of that franchise,” added Mr. Helling. “We are pleased with our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits and our strong liquidity position.”

Net Income of $27.2 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.60

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023 were $28.0 million and $1.65, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $31.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.83. For the first quarter of 2022, net income and diluted EPS were $23.6 million and $1.49, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $24.4 million and $1.54, respectively. During the first quarter, the Company grew pre-tax/pre-provision adjusted income (non-GAAP) by $2.0 million or 6.4% when excluding the impact of loan discount accretion.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, $ in millions (except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 Net Income $ 27.2 $ 30.9 $ 23.6 Diluted EPS $ 1.60 $ 1.81 $ 1.49 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 28.0 $ 31.1 $ 24.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.65 $ 1.83 $ 1.54

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Net Interest Income of $56.8 Million

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $56.8 million, compared to $65.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $45.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $62.0 million, a decrease of $3.0 million from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $828 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.18% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.52%, compared to 3.62% and 3.93% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.47% declined by 14 basis points from 3.61% in the fourth quarter.

“Our adjusted tax-equivalent NIM declined by 14 basis points during the first quarter,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “With heavy deposit competition and the later stages of the rate cycle, our deposit betas accelerated in the first quarter. We continue to see deposit mix shift from noninterest bearing and lower beta deposits to higher beta deposits, which has shifted our interest rate risk position from asset sensitive to moderately liability sensitive.”

Noninterest Income Jumps 22% to $25.8 Million

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $25.8 million, up 22% from $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company generated $17.0 million of capital markets revenue from swap fees in the quarter, an increase of $5.7 million, or 50% from the fourth quarter. Wealth management revenue of $3.8 million for the quarter also grew more than 6% from the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue was $17.0 million in the first quarter, up significantly from the fourth quarter and well ahead of our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple. “Many of the headwinds that some of our clients had been experiencing in recent quarters have begun to subside and several previously delayed projects funded during the first quarter. Our pipeline for these loans remains healthy and, as a result, we are increasing our capital markets revenue guidance to a range of between $40 and $50 million for the next twelve months.”

Noninterest Expenses Decline 2% to $48.8 Million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 remains well-controlled and totaled $48.8 million, down 2% from $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to $38.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter decline was primarily due to lower compensation expense. In addition, we experienced lower professional and data processing fees, insurance and regulatory fees, and advertising and marketing expenses. Noninterest expenses declined 2% during the first quarter despite the impact of annual merit increases effective at the beginning of the quarter and continued inflationary pressures.

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 3.3% for the Quarter

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s loans and leases grew $51.2 million to a total of $6.2 billion, or 3.3% on an annualized basis. “Our loan growth during the quarter was driven primarily by strength in both our traditional and tax credit lending business,” added Mr. Helling. “We experienced more modest loan demand from our client base due to the macro headwinds being created by the higher interest rate environment. Therefore, given the ongoing economic uncertainty, we are now guiding to loan growth in the second quarter in the range of zero to 5%, on an annualized basis net of the planned loan securitization.”

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

“Our asset quality remains excellent as the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.29% at quarter-end and compares favorably to historical averages and current peer metrics. We remain cautiously optimistic about the relative economic resiliency of our markets and we are not seeing any meaningful signs of weakness across our footprint,” said Mr. Helling.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $23.0 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in NPAs during the quarter was the result of a single credit relationship which was moved to nonaccrual status. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on March 31, 2023, increased modestly to 3.16% and 1.14%, respectively, as compared to 2.68% and 1.08% as of December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.9 million during the quarter which included $2.5 million of provision on loans/leases. As of March 31, 2023, the ACL to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.43%, consistent with the prior quarter.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.50%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.48% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.21%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.28%, 9.29% and 7.93% as of December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter, the Company purchased and retired 152,500 shares of its common stock at an average price of $50.61 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter of 2022. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized approximately 1,500,000 shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 778,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by 5.1% during the first quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) improved $9.3 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in interest rates during the first quarter. While the repurchase of shares modestly impacted the Company’s tangible common equity, the change in AOCI and solid earnings more than offset this impact, which led to the sharp increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of our Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, we continue to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 64,295 $ 59,723 $ 86,282 $ 92,379 $ 50,540 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 253,997 124,270 71,043 56,532 66,390 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 877,446 928,102 879,450 879,918 823,311 Loans receivable held for sale (1) 140,633 1,480 3,054 1,186 2,968 Loans/leases receivable held for investment 6,049,389 6,137,391 6,005,556 5,796,717 4,824,900 Allowance for credit losses (86,573 ) (87,706 ) (90,489 ) (92,425 ) (74,786 ) Intangibles 15,993 16,759 17,546 18,333 8,856 Goodwill 138,474 137,607 137,607 137,607 74,066 Derivatives 130,350 177,631 185,037 97,455 107,326 Other assets 452,900 453,580 434,963 405,239 292,248 Total assets $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 Total deposits $ 6,501,663 $ 5,984,217 $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 Total borrowings 417,480 825,894 701,491 583,166 443,270 Derivatives 150,401 200,701 209,479 113,305 116,193 Other liabilities 165,866 165,301 140,972 132,675 108,743 Total stockholders’ equity 801,494 772,724 737,072 743,138 667,924 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial – revolving $ 307,612 $ 296,869 $ 332,996 $ 322,258 $ 263,441 Commercial and industrial – other 1,420,331 1,451,693 1,415,996 1,403,689 1,374,221 Total commercial and industrial 1,727,943 1,748,562 1,748,992 1,725,947 1,637,662 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 616,922 629,367 627,558 628,565 439,257 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 982,716 963,239 920,876 889,530 679,898 Construction and land development* 1,208,185 1,192,061 1,149,503 1,080,372 863,116 Multi-family* 969,870 963,803 933,118 860,742 711,682 Direct financing leases 35,373 31,889 33,503 40,050 43,330 1-4 family real estate 532,491 499,529 487,508 473,141 379,613 Consumer 116,522 110,421 107,552 99,556 73,310 Total loans/leases $ 6,190,022 $ 6,138,871 $ 6,008,610 $ 5,797,903 $ 4,827,868 Less allowance for credit losses 86,573 87,706 90,489 92,425 74,786 Net loans/leases $ 6,103,449 $ 6,051,165 $ 5,918,121 $ 5,705,478 $ 4,753,082 *The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company’s Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $760 million, or 63%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $742 million, or 76%. ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 19,320 $ 16,981 $ 20,527 $ 20,448 $ 21,380 Municipal securities 731,689 779,450 724,204 710,638 667,245 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 63,104 66,215 68,844 81,247 86,381 Asset backed securities 17,967 18,728 19,630 19,956 23,233 Other securities 46,535 46,908 46,443 47,827 25,270 Total securities $ 878,615 $ 928,282 $ 879,648 $ 880,116 $ 823,509 Less allowance for credit losses 1,169 180 198 198 198 Net securities $ 877,446 $ 928,102 $ 879,450 $ 879,918 $ 823,311 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,189,858 $ 1,262,981 $ 1,315,555 $ 1,514,005 $ 1,275,493 Interest-bearing demand deposits 4,033,193 3,875,497 3,904,303 3,758,566 3,181,685 Time deposits 679,946 744,593 672,133 540,074 382,268 Brokered deposits 598,666 101,146 49,044 8,012 243 Total deposits $ 6,501,663 $ 5,984,217 $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 135,000 $ – $ – $ – $ – Overnight FHLB advances – 415,000 335,000 400,000 290,000 Other short-term borrowings 1,100 129,630 85,180 1,070 1,190 Subordinated notes 232,746 232,662 232,743 133,562 113,890 Junior subordinated debentures 48,634 48,602 48,568 48,534 38,190 Total borrowings $ 417,480 $ 825,894 $ 701,491 $ 583,166 $ 443,270 (1) Loans with a fair value of $139.2 million, have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2023.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 94,217 $ 94,037 $ 79,267 $ 68,205 $ 51,062 Interest expense 37,407 28,819 18,498 8,805 5,329 Net interest income 56,810 65,218 60,769 59,400 45,733 Provision for credit losses (1) 3,928 – – 11,200 (2,916 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 52,882 $ 65,218 $ 60,769 $ 48,200 $ 48,649 Trust department fees $ 2,906 $ 2,644 $ 2,537 $ 2,497 $ 2,963 Investment advisory and management fees 879 918 921 983 1,036 Deposit service fees 2,028 2,142 2,214 2,223 1,555 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 312 468 641 809 493 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 30 50 50 – 19 Capital markets revenue 17,023 11,338 10,545 13,004 6,422 Securities losses, net (463 ) – – – – Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 707 755 605 350 346 Debit card fees 1,466 1,500 1,453 1,499 1,007 Correspondent banking fees 391 257 189 244 277 Loan related fee income 651 614 652 682 480 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives (427 ) (267 ) 904 432 906 Other 339 800 384 59 129 Total noninterest income $ 25,842 $ 21,219 $ 21,095 $ 22,782 $ 15,633 Salaries and employee benefits $ 32,003 $ 32,594 $ 29,175 $ 29,972 $ 23,627 Occupancy and equipment expense 5,914 6,027 6,033 5,978 3,937 Professional and data processing fees 3,514 3,769 4,477 4,365 3,671 Acquisition costs – (424 ) 315 1,973 1,851 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 207 668 62 4,796 – FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,374 1,605 1,497 1,394 1,310 Loan/lease expense 556 411 390 761 267 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (67 ) (117 ) 19 59 (1 ) Advertising and marketing 1,237 1,562 1,437 1,198 761 Communication and data connectivity 665 587 639 584 403 Supplies 305 337 289 237 246 Bank service charges 605 563 568 610 541 Correspondent banking expense 210 210 218 213 199 Intangibles amortization 766 787 787 787 493 Payment card processing 545 599 477 626 262 Trust expense 214 166 227 195 187 Other 737 353 1,136 500 571 Total noninterest expense $ 48,785 $ 49,697 $ 47,746 $ 54,248 $ 38,325 Net income before income taxes $ 29,939 $ 36,740 $ 34,118 $ 16,734 $ 25,957 Federal and state income tax expense 2,782 5,834 4,824 1,492 2,333 Net income $ 27,157 $ 30,906 $ 29,294 $ 15,242 $ 23,624 Basic EPS $ 1.62 $ 1.83 $ 1.73 $ 0.88 $ 1.51 Diluted EPS $ 1.60 $ 1.81 $ 1.71 $ 0.87 $ 1.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,776,289 16,855,973 16,900,968 17,345,324 15,625,112 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,942,132 17,047,976 17,110,691 17,549,107 15,852,256 (1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,713,775 16,795,942 16,885,485 17,064,347 15,579,605 Book value per common share (1) $ 47.95 $ 46.01 $ 43.65 $ 43.55 $ 42.87 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 38.71 $ 36.82 $ 34.46 $ 34.41 $ 37.55 Closing stock price $ 43.91 $ 49.64 $ 50.94 $ 53.99 $ 56.59 Market capitalization $ 733,902 $ 833,751 $ 860,147 $ 921,304 $ 881,650 Market price / book value 91.57 % 107.90 % 116.70 % 123.97 % 132.00 % Market price / tangible book value 113.43 % 134.83 % 147.81 % 156.90 % 150.71 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.06 $ 5.95 $ 5.86 $ 6.14 $ 6.68 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 7.24 x 8.35 x 8.70 x 8.79 x 8.47 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 8.21 % 7.93 % 7.68 % 8.11 % 9.60 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Beginning balance $ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010 Net income 27,157 30,906 29,294 15,242 23,624 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 9,325 9,959 (24,783 ) (24,286 ) (27,340 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (1,010 ) (1,013 ) (1,012 ) (1,059 ) (938 ) Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares – – – 117,214 – Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (7,719 ) (5,037 ) (10,485 ) (33,016 ) (4,416 ) Other (5) 1,017 837 920 1,119 (16 ) Ending balance $ 801,494 $ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.50 % 14.28 % 14.38 % 13.40 % 14.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.13 % 9.95 % 9.88 % 10.18 % 11.27 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.73 % 9.61 % 9.56 % 9.61 % 10.78 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.48 % 9.29 % 9.21 % 9.46 % 10.61 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.37 % 1.58 % 1.53 % 0.83 % 1.55 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 13.67 % 16.32 % 15.39 % 7.74 % 13.81 % Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.62 % 3.46 % 3.53 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.52 % 3.93 % 3.71 % 3.74 % 3.50 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 59.02 % 57.50 % 58.32 % 66.01 % 62.45 % Gross loans and leases / total assets 77.02 % 77.23 % 77.73 % 78.42 % 78.17 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits 95.21 % 102.58 % 101.14 % 99.61 % 99.76 % Effective tax rate 9.29 % 15.88 % 14.14 % 8.92 % 8.99 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 969 973 956 968 749 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 7,906,830 $ 7,800,229 $ 7,652,463 $ 7,324,470 $ 6,115,127 Loans/leases 6,165,115 6,043,359 5,916,100 5,711,471 4,727,478 Deposits 6,179,644 6,029,455 5,891,198 5,867,444 4,903,354 Total stockholders’ equity 794,685 757,419 761,428 788,204 684,126 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP). (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 19,275 $ 234 4.93 % $ 30,754 $ 296 3.82 % $ 4,564 $ 2 0.15 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 73,584 821 4.53 % 62,581 504 3.20 % 69,328 35 0.20 % Securities (1) 951,865 10,157 4.27 % 971,930 10,074 4.14 % 802,260 7,682 3.83 % Restricted investment securities 37,766 513 5.43 % 39,954 628 6.15 % 22,183 281 5.06 % Loans (1) 6,165,115 88,548 5.82 % 6,043,359 88,088 5.78 % 4,727,478 45,995 3.95 % Total earning assets (1) $ 7,247,605 $ 100,273 5.60 % $ 7,148,578 $ 99,590 5.53 % $ 5,625,813 $ 53,995 3.88 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,067,405 $ 23,776 2.37 % $ 3,968,081 $ 17,655 1.77 % $ 3,228,083 $ 2,338 0.29 % Time deposits 869,912 6,003 2.80 % 746,819 3,476 1.85 % 398,897 799 0.81 % Short-term borrowings 7,573 99 5.28 % 19,591 211 4.28 % 1,951 – 0.05 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 296,333 3,521 4.75 % 351,033 3,507 3.91 % 85,778 82 0.38 % Subordinated debentures 232,679 3,311 5.69 % 232,689 3,312 5.69 % 113,868 1,554 5.46 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,613 696 5.72 % 48,583 657 5.29 % 38,171 556 5.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,522,515 $ 37,406 2.74 % $ 5,366,796 $ 28,818 2.13 % $ 3,866,748 $ 5,329 0.56 % Net interest income (1) $ 62,867 $ 70,772 $ 48,666 Net interest margin (2) 3.18 % 3.62 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.52 % 3.93 % 3.50 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.47 % 3.61 % 3.50 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See “Select Financial Data – Subsidiaries” for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 87,706 $ 90,489 $ 92,425 $ 74,786 $ 78,721 Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans – – – 5,902 – Reduction of ACL for writedown of LHFS to fair value (1) (1,709 ) – – – – Credit loss expense (2) 2,458 1,013 331 12,141 (3,849 ) Loans/leases charged off (2,275 ) (3,960 ) (2,489 ) (620 ) (456 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 393 164 222 216 370 Ending balance $ 86,573 $ 87,706 $ 90,489 $ 92,425 $ 74,786 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases (3) $ 22,947 $ 8,765 $ 17,511 $ 23,574 $ 2,744 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 15 5 3 268 4 Total nonperforming loans/leases 22,962 8,770 17,514 23,842 2,748 Other real estate owned 61 133 177 205 – Other repossessed assets – – 340 – – Total nonperforming assets $ 23,023 $ 8,903 $ 18,031 $ 24,047 $ 2,748 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.29 % 0.11 % 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.04 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.43 % 1.43 % 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.55 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 377.03 % 1000.07 % 516.67 % 387.66 % 2721.47 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.00 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (4) Special mention (rating 6) $ 125,048 $ 98,333 $ 63,973 $ 54,558 $ 63,622 Substandard (rating 7) 70,866 66,021 77,317 83,048 54,491 Doubtful (rating 8) – – – – – $ 195,914 $ 164,354 $ 141,290 $ 137,606 $ 118,113 Criticized loans (5) $ 195,914 $ 164,354 $ 141,290 $ 137,606 $ 118,113 Classified loans (6) 70,866 66,021 77,317 83,048 54,491 Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 3.16 % 2.68 % 2.35 % 2.37 % 2.45 % Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.14 % 1.08 % 1.29 % 1.43 % 1.13 % (1) Certain loans were identified for securitization and transferred from loans to LHFS. The fair value of the loans was less than its carrying value at the date of transfer, resulting in a charge to the loan ACL. (2) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans. (3) The increase in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is due to the addition of $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio. (4) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (5) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (6) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA – SUBSIDIARIES 2023 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,548,473 $ 2,312,013 $ 2,195,894 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 317,497 306,396 281,666 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,196,560 2,185,500 1,947,737 Community State Bank 1,286,227 1,297,812 1,184,708 Guaranty Bank (2) 2,147,776 2,146,474 956,345 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,173,343 $ 1,730,187 $ 1,930,935 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,663,138 1,686,959 1,397,976 Community State Bank 1,086,531 1,071,146 1,013,928 Guaranty Bank (2) 1,646,730 1,587,477 555,559 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,872,029 $ 1,828,267 $ 1,692,218 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 321,495 309,930 285,871 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,637,252 1,644,989 1,478,514 Community State Bank 994,454 988,370 912,996 Guaranty Bank (2) 1,686,287 1,677,245 744,140 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 86 % 106 % 88 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 98 % 98 % 106 % Community State Bank 92 % 92 % 90 % Guaranty Bank 102 % 106 % 134 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 73 % 79 % 77 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 75 % 75 % 76 % Community State Bank 77 % 76 % 77 % Guaranty Bank 79 % 78 % 78 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.69 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.13 % 3.11 % 3.31 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.61 % Community State Bank 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.55 % Guaranty Bank 1.29 % 1.37 % 1.11 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.86 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.07 % 2.73 % 2.25 % Community State Bank 1.49 % 1.75 % 1.42 % Guaranty Bank 1.02 % 2.06 % 1.40 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.44 % 3.56 % 3.50 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (4) 4.03 % 4.37 % 3.60 % Community State Bank (5) 3.99 % 4.06 % 3.62 % Guaranty Bank (6) 3.49 % 4.58 % 3.38 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ (8 ) $ 98 $ 51 Community State Bank 71 505 33 Guaranty Bank 797 5,118 69 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (32 ) (33 ) (35 ) (1) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name. (3) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 4.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 4.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. (5) Community State Bank’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. (6) Guaranty Bank’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. (7) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 801,494 $ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 Less: Intangible assets 154,467 154,366 155,153 155,940 82,922 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 647,027 $ 618,358 $ 581,919 $ 587,198 $ 585,002 Total assets (GAAP) $ 8,036,904 $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 Less: Intangible assets 154,467 154,366 155,153 155,940 82,922 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,882,437 $ 7,794,471 $ 7,574,896 $ 7,237,001 $ 6,092,897 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.21 % 7.93 % 7.68 % 8.11 % 9.60 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders’ equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.