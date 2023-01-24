Fourth Quarter Highlights

Fourth quarter net income of $30.9 million, or $1.81 per diluted share

Adjusted fourth quarter net income (non-GAAP) of $31.1 million, or $1.83 per diluted share

Record quarterly net interest income of $65.2 million

Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.62% and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.93%

Nonperforming assets improved by 51% and represent 0.11% of total assets

Increased TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) to 7.93% and total risk-based capital to 14.47%

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Annual net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share

Record adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $114.9 million, or $6.80 per diluted share, an increase of 14.8% and 8.5%, respectively, excluding one-time expenses associated with the Guaranty Bank acquisition

Full year loan and lease growth of 14.6%, excluding PPP and Guaranty Bank acquired loans (non-GAAP)

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $29.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.71 for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, the Company reported net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $31.1 million and $1.83, respectively. For the third quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $28.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.69. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income and diluted EPS were $27.0 million and $1.71, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $27.4 million and $1.73, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, $ in millions (except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 Net Income $ 30.9 $ 29.3 $ 27.0 Diluted EPS $ 1.81 $ 1.71 $ 1.71 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 31.1 $ 28.9 $ 27.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.83 $ 1.69 $ 1.73

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered another quarter of strong results, enabling us to achieve record annual net income. Our full year performance was driven by robust loan growth, increased net interest income and excellent credit quality,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team accomplished this while successfully closing and integrating our largest acquisition to date, where we significantly strengthened our Company’s position in the vibrant Southwest Missouri region. We enter 2023 with a solid loan pipeline, a strong balance sheet, a healthy net interest margin and well-managed expenses. We remain focused on continuing to execute on our differentiated business model and commitment to relationship banking, all with the view of delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.”

Record Net Interest Income of $65.2 Million

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $65.2 million, compared to $60.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $46.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The significant increase in net interest income was due to higher acquisition-related net accretion and the impact of multiple interest rate hikes on our asset-sensitive balance sheet, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $65.1 million, an increase of $936 thousand, or 5.8% annualized, from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, NIM was 3.62% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.93%, compared to 3.46% and 3.71% in the prior quarter, respectively. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher loan yields and higher acquisition-related net accretion, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs.

“Our tax-equivalent NIM expanded by 22 basis points during the fourth quarter, benefiting from higher acquisition-related net accretion. For the full year, we delivered an improved net interest margin, driven primarily by our asset-sensitive balance sheet in this rising interest rate environment,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While we are very pleased with the expansion in our NIM during 2022, our focus in 2023 will be protecting our attractive margin despite the continuing volatile interest rate environment.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 8.7% for the Quarter and 14.6% for the Full Year

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases grew $130.3 million to a total of $6.1 billion, or 8.7% on an annualized basis. For the full year, loans and leases grew $1.5 billion. When excluding PPP loans and loans added in the acquisition of Guaranty Bank (non-GAAP), loans grew $679.3 million, or 14.6%. Deposits grew $43.2 million, or 2.9% on an annualized basis during the quarter and $1.1 billion for the full year. Deposits were relatively static when excluding the impact of the Guaranty Bank acquisition.

“Our strong market positions combined with our experienced bankers, led to continued gains in market share over the course of the year, driving growth in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance business,” added Mr. Helling. “We believe this is also a testament to the underlying economic resiliency across our markets and our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients. Given our current pipeline, we are targeting loan growth for the full year 2023 between 8% and 10%, consistent with our long-term goals.”

Noninterest Income of $21.2 Million

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $21.2 million, up slightly from $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The Company generated $11.3 million of capital markets revenue from swap fees in the quarter, up from $10.5 million in the third quarter and within our guidance range. Wealth management revenue was $3.6 million for the quarter, up slightly from the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $11.3 million for the quarter, which was within our guidance,” added Mr. Gipple. “The demand for low-income housing remains healthy and the economics associated with these tax credit projects continue to be favorable. Our pipeline for this business is strong and capital markets revenue has averaged just over $10 million per quarter for the last four quarters. Therefore, we expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $40 to $48 million for the full year 2023.”

Noninterest Expenses of $49.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $49.7 million, compared to $47.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $39.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher incentive-based compensation related to our record full year performance, partially offset by lower professional and data processing fees due to the completion of the core conversion at Guaranty Bank and other cost savings.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $8.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $9.1 million from the third quarter of 2022. The significant reduction in NPAs during the quarter was primarily the result of payoffs of several NPAs. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.11% on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.23% on September 30, 2022. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on December 31, 2022 were fairly static at 2.68% and 1.08%, respectively, as compared to 2.35% and 1.29% as of September 30, 2022.

As a result of continued improvements in overall credit quality, the Company recorded no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the ACL to total loans/leases was 1.43%, compared to 1.51% as of September 30, 2022.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.47%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.41% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.93%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.38%, 9.21% and 7.68% as of September 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased and retired 100,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $50.37 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter of 2022. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized approximately 1,500,000 shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 930,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) increased $10.0 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates during the fourth quarter. While the repurchase of shares modestly impacted the Company’s tangible common equity, the change in AOCI and strong earnings offset this impact, which led to the increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of our Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, we continue to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $7.9 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in loans and $6.0 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "bode", "predict," "suggest," "project", "appear," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "annualize," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "likely," "might," "potential," "continue," "annualized," "target," "outlook," as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvi) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xvii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xviii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 59,723 $ 86,282 $ 92,379 $ 50,540 $ 37,490 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 124,270 71,043 56,532 66,390 87,662 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 928,102 879,450 879,918 823,311 810,215 Net loans/leases 6,051,165 5,918,121 5,705,478 4,753,082 4,601,411 Intangibles 16,759 17,546 18,333 8,856 9,349 Goodwill 137,607 137,607 137,607 74,066 74,066 Derivatives 177,631 185,037 97,455 107,326 222,220 Other assets 453,580 434,963 405,239 292,248 253,719 Total assets $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 Total deposits $ 5,984,217 $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772 Total borrowings 825,894 701,491 583,166 443,270 170,805 Derivatives 200,701 209,479 113,305 116,193 225,135 Other liabilities 165,301 140,972 132,675 108,743 100,410 Total stockholders’ equity 772,724 737,072 743,138 667,924 677,010 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial – revolving $ 296,869 $ 332,996 $ 322,258 $ 263,441 $ 248,483 Commercial and industrial – other 1,451,693 1,415,996 1,403,689 1,374,221 1,346,602 Total commercial and industrial 1,748,562 1,748,992 1,725,947 1,637,662 1,595,085 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 629,367 627,558 628,565 439,257 421,701 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 963,239 920,876 889,530 679,898 646,500 Construction and land development* 1,192,061 1,149,503 1,080,372 863,116 918,571 Multi-family* 963,803 933,118 860,742 711,682 600,412 Direct financing leases 31,889 33,503 40,050 43,330 45,191 1-4 family real estate 499,529 487,508 473,141 379,613 377,361 Consumer 110,421 107,552 99,556 73,310 75,311 Total loans/leases $ 6,138,871 $ 6,008,610 $ 5,797,903 $ 4,827,868 $ 4,680,132 Less allowance for credit losses 87,706 90,489 92,425 74,786 78,721 Net loans/leases $ 6,051,165 $ 5,918,121 $ 5,705,478 $ 4,753,082 $ 4,601,411 *The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company’s Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, the LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $743 million, or 62%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $728 million, or 76%. . ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 16,981 $ 20,527 $ 20,448 $ 21,380 $ 23,328 Municipal securities 779,450 724,204 710,638 667,245 639,799 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 66,215 68,844 81,247 86,381 94,323 Asset backed securities 18,728 19,630 19,956 23,233 27,124 Other securities 46,908 46,443 47,827 25,270 25,839 Total securities $ 928,282 $ 879,648 $ 880,116 $ 823,509 $ 810,413 Less allowance for credit losses 180 198 198 198 198 Net securities $ 928,102 $ 879,450 $ 879,918 $ 823,311 $ 810,215 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,262,981 $ 1,315,555 $ 1,514,005 $ 1,275,493 $ 1,268,788 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,875,497 3,904,303 3,758,566 3,181,685 3,232,633 Time deposits 744,593 672,133 540,074 382,268 421,348 Brokered deposits 101,146 49,044 8,012 243 3 Total deposits $ 5,984,217 $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Overnight FHLB advances (1) $ 415,000 $ 335,000 $ 400,000 $ 290,000 $ 15,000 Other short-term borrowings 129,630 85,180 1,070 1,190 3,800 Subordinated notes 232,662 232,743 133,562 113,890 113,850 Junior subordinated debentures 48,602 48,568 48,534 38,190 38,155 Total borrowings $ 825,894 $ 701,491 $ 583,166 $ 443,270 $ 170,805 (1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 4.60%.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 94,037 $ 79,267 $ 68,205 $ 51,062 $ 52,020 Interest expense 28,819 18,498 8,805 5,329 5,507 Net interest income 65,218 60,769 59,400 45,733 46,513 Provision for credit losses (1) – – 11,200 (2,916 ) (3,227 ) Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 65,218 $ 60,769 $ 48,200 $ 48,649 $ 49,740 Trust department fees $ 2,644 $ 2,537 $ 2,497 $ 2,963 $ 2,843 Investment advisory and management fees 918 921 983 1,036 1,047 Deposit service fees 2,142 2,214 2,223 1,555 1,644 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 468 641 809 493 922 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 50 50 – 19 227 Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 11,338 10,545 13,004 6,422 12,982 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 755 605 350 346 470 Debit card fees 1,500 1,453 1,499 1,007 1,072 Correspondent banking fees 257 189 244 277 266 Loan related fee income 614 652 682 480 536 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives (267 ) 904 432 906 97 Other 800 384 59 129 879 Total noninterest income $ 21,219 $ 21,095 $ 22,782 $ 15,633 $ 22,985 Salaries and employee benefits $ 32,594 $ 29,175 $ 29,972 $ 23,627 $ 24,809 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,027 6,033 5,978 3,937 3,723 Professional and data processing fees 3,769 4,477 4,365 3,671 3,866 Acquisition costs (424 ) 315 1,973 1,851 624 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 668 62 4,796 – – Disposition costs – – – – 5 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,605 1,497 1,394 1,310 1,316 Loan/lease expense 411 390 761 267 606 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (117 ) 19 59 (1 ) – Advertising and marketing 1,562 1,437 1,198 761 1,679 Communication 587 639 584 403 481 Supplies 337 289 237 246 274 Bank service charges 563 568 610 541 553 Correspondent banking expense 210 218 213 199 200 Intangibles amortization 787 787 787 493 508 Payment card processing 599 477 626 262 298 Trust expense 166 227 195 187 208 Other 353 1,136 500 571 262 Total noninterest expense $ 49,697 $ 47,746 $ 54,248 $ 38,325 $ 39,412 Net income before income taxes $ 36,740 $ 34,118 $ 16,734 $ 25,957 $ 33,313 Federal and state income tax expense 5,834 4,824 1,492 2,333 6,304 Net income $ 30,906 $ 29,294 $ 15,242 $ 23,624 $ 27,009 Basic EPS $ 1.83 $ 1.73 $ 0.88 $ 1.51 $ 1.73 Diluted EPS $ 1.81 $ 1.71 $ 0.87 $ 1.49 $ 1.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,855,973 16,900,968 17,345,324 15,625,112 15,582,276 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 17,047,976 17,110,691 17,549,107 15,852,256 15,838,246 (1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 292,571 $ 200,155 Interest expense 61,451 21,922 Net interest income 231,120 178,233 Provision for credit losses (1) 8,284 3,486 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 222,836 $ 174,747 Trust department fees $ 10,641 $ 11,206 Investment advisory and management fees 3,858 4,080 Deposit service fees 8,134 6,132 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 2,411 4,397 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 119 227 Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 41,309 60,992 Securities losses, net – (88 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 2,056 1,838 Debit card fees 5,459 4,216 Correspondent banking fees 967 1,114 Loan related fee income 2,428 2,268 Fair value gain on derivatives 1,975 170 Other 1,372 3,870 Total noninterest income $ 80,729 $ 100,422 Salaries and employee benefits $ 115,368 $ 100,907 Occupancy and equipment expense 21,975 15,918 Professional and data processing fees 16,282 14,579 Acquisition costs 3,715 624 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 5,526 – Disposition costs – 13 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 5,806 4,475 Loan/lease expense 1,829 1,671 Net income from and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (40 ) (1,420 ) Advertising and marketing 4,958 4,254 Communication 2,213 1,798 Supplies 1,109 1,053 Bank service charges 2,282 2,173 Correspondent banking expense 840 799 Intangibles amortization 2,854 2,032 Payment card processing 1,964 1,412 Trust expense 775 758 Other 2,560 2,656 Total noninterest expense $ 190,016 $ 153,702 Net income before income taxes $ 113,549 $ 121,467 Federal and state income tax expense 14,483 22,562 Net income $ 99,066 $ 98,905 Basic EPS $ 5.94 $ 6.30 Diluted EPS $ 5.87 $ 6.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,681,844 15,708,744 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,890,007 15,944,708 (1) Provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,795,942 16,885,485 17,064,347 15,579,605 15,613,460 Book value per common share (1) $ 46.01 $ 43.65 $ 43.55 $ 42.87 $ 43.36 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 36.82 $ 34.46 $ 34.41 $ 37.55 $ 38.02 Closing stock price $ 49.64 $ 50.94 $ 53.99 $ 56.59 $ 56.00 Market capitalization $ 833,751 $ 860,147 $ 921,304 $ 881,650 $ 874,354 Market price / book value 107.90 % 116.70 % 123.97 % 132.00 % 129.15 % Market price / tangible book value 134.83 % 147.81 % 156.90 % 150.71 % 147.30 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 5.95 $ 5.86 $ 6.14 $ 6.68 $ 6.30 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 8.35 x 8.70 x 8.79 x 8.47 x 8.88 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 7.93 % 7.68 % 8.11 % 9.60 % 9.87 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Beginning balance $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010 $ 649,814 Net income 30,906 29,294 15,242 23,624 27,009 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 9,959 (24,783 ) (24,286 ) (27,340 ) 295 Common stock cash dividends declared (1,013 ) (1,012 ) (1,059 ) (938 ) (935 ) Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares – – 117,214 – – Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (5,037 ) (10,485 ) (33,016 ) (4,416 ) – Other (5) 837 920 1,119 (16 ) 827 Ending balance $ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.47 % 14.38 % 13.40 % 14.50 % 14.77 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.08 % 9.88 % 10.18 % 11.27 % 11.46 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.61 % 9.56 % 9.61 % 10.78 % 10.46 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.41 % 9.21 % 9.46 % 10.61 % 10.76 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.58 % 1.53 % 0.83 % 1.55 % 1.76 % 1.37 % 1.68 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 16.32 % 15.39 % 7.74 % 13.81 % 16.23 % 13.24 % 15.52 % Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.46 % 3.53 % 3.30 % 3.29 % 3.49 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.93 % 3.71 % 3.74 % 3.50 % 3.50 % 3.73 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 57.50 % 58.32 % 66.01 % 62.45 % 56.71 % 60.93 % 55.16 % Gross loans and leases / total assets 77.23 % 77.73 % 78.42 % 78.17 % 76.77 % 77.23 % 76.77 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits 102.58 % 101.14 % 99.61 % 99.76 % 95.07 % 102.58 % 95.07 % Effective tax rate 15.88 % 14.14 % 8.92 % 8.99 % 18.92 % 12.75 % 18.57 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 973 956 968 749 726 973 726 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 7,800,229 $ 7,652,463 $ 7,324,470 $ 6,115,127 $ 6,121,446 $ 7,206,180 $ 5,890,042 Loans/leases 6,043,359 5,916,100 5,711,471 4,727,478 4,608,111 5,604,074 4,456,461 Deposits 6,029,455 5,891,198 5,867,444 4,903,354 4,983,869 5,676,546 4,776,575 Total stockholders’ equity 757,419 761,428 788,204 684,126 665,698 748,032 637,190 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP). (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 30,754 $ 296 3.82 % $ 16,224 $ 100 2.45 % $ 3,334 $ 1 0.09 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 62,581 504 3.20 % 54,799 381 2.76 % 161,514 63 0.15 % Securities (1) 971,930 10,074 4.14 % 946,096 9,602 4.05 % 810,334 7,514 3.70 % Restricted investment securities 39,954 628 6.15 % 42,638 674 6.18 % 18,929 231 4.78 % Loans (1) 6,043,359 88,088 5.78 % 5,916,100 72,969 4.89 % 4,608,111 47,010 4.05 % Total earning assets (1) $ 7,148,578 $ 99,590 5.53 % $ 6,975,857 $ 83,726 4.76 % $ 5,602,222 $ 54,819 3.89 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,968,081 $ 17,655 1.77 % $ 3,862,556 $ 10,889 1.12 % $ 3,231,477 $ 2,401 0.29 % Time deposits 746,819 3,476 1.85 % 593,490 1,681 1.12 % 442,835 963 0.86 % Short-term borrowings 19,591 211 4.28 % 11,376 84 2.94 % 2,484 1 0.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 351,033 3,507 3.91 % 418,239 2,584 2.42 % 4,141 3 0.31 % Other borrowings – – 0.00 % 4,239 53 4.93 % – – 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 232,689 3,312 5.69 % 181,177 2,518 5.56 % 113,829 1,554 5.46 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,583 657 5.29 % 48,551 689 5.56 % 38,132 584 5.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,366,796 $ 28,818 2.13 % $ 5,119,628 $ 18,498 1.43 % $ 3,832,898 $ 5,506 0.57 % Net interest income (1) $ 70,772 $ 65,228 $ 49,313 Net interest margin (2) 3.62 % 3.46 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.93 % 3.71 % 3.50 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.61 % 3.65 % 3.49 % For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 14,436 $ 410 2.84 % $ 1,964 $ 2 0.10 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 63,448 1,089 1.72 % 116,421 173 0.15 % Securities (1) 910,712 36,359 3.99 % 804,636 29,504 3.66 % Restricted investment securities 35,554 2,068 5.73 % 19,386 950 4.83 % Loans (1) 5,604,074 268,985 4.80 % 4,456,461 179,738 4.03 % Total earning assets (1) $ 6,628,224 $ 308,911 4.66 % $ 5,398,868 $ 210,367 3.90 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,715,017 $ 35,359 0.95 % $ 3,058,917 $ 8,621 0.28 % Time deposits 568,245 7,003 1.23 % 448,191 4,679 1.04 % Short-term borrowings 8,637 299 3.46 % 6,281 5 0.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 286,474 6,954 2.39 % 23,389 70 0.30 % Other borrowings 1,068 53 4.96 % – – 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 165,685 9,200 5.55 % 115,398 6,272 5.44 % Junior subordinated debentures 45,497 2,583 5.60 % 38,067 2,276 5.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,790,623 $ 61,451 1.28 % $ 3,690,243 $ 21,923 0.59 % Net interest income (1) $ 247,460 $ 188,444 Net interest margin (2) 3.49 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.73 % 3.49 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.60 % 3.47 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See “Select Financial Data – Subsidiaries” for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 90,489 $ 92,425 $ 74,786 $ 78,721 $ 80,670 Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans – – 5,902 – – Credit loss expense (1) 1,013 331 12,141 (3,849 ) (2,045 ) Loans/leases charged off (3,960 ) (2,489 ) (620 ) (456 ) (375 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 164 222 216 370 471 Ending balance $ 87,706 $ 90,489 $ 92,425 $ 74,786 $ 78,721 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases (2) $ 8,765 $ 17,511 $ 23,574 $ 2,744 $ 2,759 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 5 3 268 4 1 Total nonperforming loans/leases 8,770 17,514 23,842 2,748 2,760 Other real estate owned 133 177 205 – – Other repossessed assets – 340 – – – Total nonperforming assets $ 8,903 $ 18,031 $ 24,047 $ 2,748 $ 2,760 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.11 % 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.04 % 0.05 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases 1.43 % 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.68 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 1000.07 % 516.67 % 387.66 % 2721.47 % 2852.21 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3) Special mention (rating 6) $ 98,333 $ 63,973 $ 54,558 $ 63,622 $ 62,510 Substandard (rating 7) 66,021 77,317 83,048 54,491 53,159 Doubtful (rating 8) – – – – – $ 164,354 $ 141,290 $ 137,606 $ 118,113 $ 115,669 Criticized loans (4) $ 164,354 $ 141,290 $ 137,606 $ 118,113 $ 115,669 Classified loans (5) 66,021 77,317 83,048 54,491 53,159 Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.68 % 2.35 % 2.37 % 2.45 % 2.47 % Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.08 % 1.29 % 1.43 % 1.13 % 1.14 % (1) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans. (2) The increase in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is due to the addition of $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio. (3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA – SUBSIDIARIES 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,312,013 $ 2,218,166 $ 2,142,345 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 306,396 298,640 266,588 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,185,500 2,108,614 2,030,279 Community State Bank – Ankeny 1,297,812 1,270,426 1,168,606 Guaranty Bank (2) 2,146,474 2,107,407 882,885 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,730,187 $ 1,741,472 $ 1,849,313 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,686,959 1,627,202 1,504,992 Community State Bank – Ankeny 1,071,146 1,036,998 1,020,548 Guaranty Bank (2) 1,587,477 1,632,107 590,164 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,828,267 $ 1,806,776 $ 1,650,234 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 309,930 300,753 270,274 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,644,989 1,579,437 1,437,808 Community State Bank – Ankeny 988,370 973,083 866,952 Guaranty Bank (2) 1,677,245 1,649,313 725,139 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 106 % 104 % 89 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 98 % 97 % 96 % Community State Bank – Ankeny 92 % 94 % 85 % Guaranty Bank 106 % 101 % 123 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 79 % 81 % 77 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 75 % 75 % 71 % Community State Bank – Ankeny 76 % 77 % 74 % Guaranty Bank 78 % 78 % 82 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.46 % 1.59 % 1.82 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.11 % 3.13 % 3.55 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.49 % 1.54 % 1.73 % Community State Bank – Ankeny 1.38 % 1.45 % 1.69 % Guaranty Bank 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.27 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.86 % 1.55 % 1.63 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.73 % 2.83 % 2.56 % 2.63 % 2.85 % Community State Bank – Ankeny 1.75 % 1.31 % 1.50 % 1.40 % 1.17 % Guaranty Bank (3) (4) 2.06 % 1.76 % 1.82 % 1.36 % 1.73 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (5) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.56 % 3.65 % 3.48 % 3.61 % 3.36 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (6) 4.37 % 4.02 % 3.66 % 3.93 % 3.62 % Community State Bank – Ankeny (7) 4.06 % 3.69 % 3.52 % 3.77 % 3.66 % Guaranty Bank (8) 4.58 % 4.10 % 3.49 % 4.18 % 3.56 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 98 $ 5 $ 21 $ 158 $ 190 Community State Bank – Ankeny 505 62 30 $ 628 468 Guaranty Bank 5,118 1,047 89 $ 7,932 844 QCR Holdings, Inc. (9) (33 ) (34 ) (52 ) $ (137 ) (162 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2 ) Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name. (3 ) Decrease due to CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses of $12.4 million related to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (4 ) Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 2.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 1.91% for the year ended December 31, 2022. (5 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (6 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 4.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. (7 ) Community State Bank’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, 3.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. (8 ) Guaranty Bank’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, 3.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. (9 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.

QCR Holding, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 772,724 $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010 Less: Intangible assets 154,366 155,153 155,940 82,922 83,415 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 618,358 $ 581,919 $ 587,198 $ 585,002 $ 593,595 Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 Less: Intangible assets 154,366 155,153 155,940 82,922 83,415 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,794,471 $ 7,574,896 $ 7,237,001 $ 6,092,897 $ 6,012,717 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.93 % 7.68 % 8.11 % 9.60 % 9.87 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders’ equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.