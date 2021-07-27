QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $22.3 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Record net income of $22.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $22.5 million, or $1.40 per diluted share

Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) increased by 2 basis points and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 4 bps to 3.28% and 3.44%, respectively

Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) increased $1.9 million, or 4.4%

Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 14.9% for the quarter, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Annualized core deposit growth of 4.9% for the quarter

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.85%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

Nonperforming assets improved by 28% for the quarter and now represent only 0.17% of total assets

MOLINE, Ill., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced record net income of $22.3 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.39 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $18.0 million and diluted EPS of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $22.5 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.40 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.16 for the first quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2020, net income and diluted EPS were $13.7 million and $0.86, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $14.0 million and $0.88, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 Net Income $ 22.3 $ 18.0 $ 13.7 Diluted EPS $ 1.39 $ 1.12 $ 0.86 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 22.5 $ 18.6 $ 14.0 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.40 $ 1.16 $ 0.88

Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered a record quarter of net income, driven by continued strong loan growth, an expanded net interest margin, improved asset quality and careful noninterest expense management,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “We successfully deployed our liquidity with another quarter of strong loan and lease production, while maintaining disciplined underwriting. Higher average loan balances, combined with an improved net interest margin, enabled us to generate a solid increase in net interest income from the prior quarter.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.9% for the Quarter, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s core loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $153.0 million to a total of $4.3 billion. Core loan and lease growth during the quarter was 14.9% on an annualized basis and was funded by the Company’s excess liquidity and core deposit growth. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $57.0 million during the quarter. The Company’s wholesale funding portfolio has been reduced to predominately subordinated debt that qualifies as regulatory capital.

“Our continued outsized loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in both our Specialty Finance Group and our core commercial lending and leasing business,” added Helling. “Given the robust first half results, combined with our current pipeline, we are targeting continued strong organic loan growth for the full year 2021 of between 10% and 12%, which is higher than our long-term goal of 9%.”

Net Interest Income of $43.5 million

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $43.5 million, compared to $42.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $41.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $45.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4.4%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in adjusted net interest margin combined with the strong loan/lease growth. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $291 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, down from $504 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and $736 thousand for the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter, reported NIM was 3.28% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.46%, as compared to 3.26% and 3.43% in the first quarter of 2021, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion was 3.44%, up 4 basis points from the first quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was due to a decline of 3 basis points in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate), and a 1 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets (adjusted for acquisition-related net accretion).

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 NIM 3.28% 3.26% 3.14% NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.46% 3.43% 3.27% Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.44% 3.40% 3.21% See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

“We expanded our adjusted net interest margin again during the second quarter driven by lower deposit costs. Additionally, our average yield on interest earning assets was up slightly during the quarter. Our talented team of bankers continues to have success implementing our relationship-based model, leading to improved cost of funds and minimizing loan yield reductions in this highly competitive environment. With our strong loan and lease growth and margin expansion, net interest income grew by over 4% in the quarter when excluding the impact of acquisition accounting,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Noninterest Income of $19.3 million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $19.3 million, compared to $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.0 million reduction in capital markets revenue from the prior quarter as a few of the Company’s swap loans that were scheduled to close in the second quarter will now close in the third quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.9 million for the quarter, up $146 thousand from the first quarter.

“Swap fee income/capital markets revenue totaled $9.6 million for the quarter, which was lower than our guidance. Several of our swap loans that were scheduled to close in the second quarter were temporarily delayed due to factors outside of the Company’s control. Most of those loans subsequently closed in July, where we have experienced very strong activity and as of July 23rd we have already generated $10 million in swap fees this month. The current pipeline of swap loans remains healthy and we believe this source of revenue is sustainable long-term,” added Gipple. “As a result, we expect our third quarter swap fee income/capital markets revenue will be at the upper end of our guidance range of $14 to $18 million.”

Noninterest Expenses of $35.7 million

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $35.7 million, compared to $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decline was primarily due to lower salary and benefits expense of $1.8 million, driven by lower incentive compensation and commission expense in the quarter due to the lower capital markets revenue income. Partially offsetting this decrease was a $259 thousand increase in professional and data processing fees and a $226 thousand increase in advertising and marketing expense, both returning to more normalized levels from their lower levels in the first quarter.

Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Improved

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $10.1 million at the end of the second quarter, a decrease of $4.0 million from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans as a number of loans returned to performing status or were either monetized or were charged-off during the quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.17% on June 30, 2021, compared to 0.25% on March 31, 2021, and 0.22% on June 30, 2020. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 2.97% and 1.80%, respectively, from 3.17% and 1.95% as of March 31, 2021.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued strong asset quality and a reduction in nonperforming loans. The provision for credit losses totaled $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.79%, compared to 1.88% as of March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans of $148 million, the ACL to total loans/leases as of June 30, 2021, was 1.85% (non-GAAP).

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.77%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.55%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.85%, 10.55% and 9.42% as of March 31, 2021. During the second quarter, the Company resumed share repurchases under its existing share repurchase program and purchased and retired 100,000 shares at an average price of $48.00 per share.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 55,598 $ 78,814 $ 61,329 $ 68,932 $ 88,577 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 88,780 55,056 95,676 302,668 142,900 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 810,445 799,825 838,131 782,088 748,883 Net loans/leases 4,338,811 4,279,220 4,166,753 4,168,395 4,079,432 Intangibles 10,365 10,873 11,381 11,902 13,872 Goodwill 74,066 74,066 74,066 74,066 74,248 Derivatives 193,395 122,668 222,757 236,381 225,164 Other assets 233,705 224,625 212,704 220,128 220,920 Assets held for sale – – – – 10,765 Total assets $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 Total deposits $ 4,688,935 $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 Total borrowings 198,908 188,601 177,114 226,962 376,250 Derivatives 196,092 125,863 229,270 244,510 233,589 Other liabilities 90,754 90,182 83,483 148,207 87,539 Liabilities held for sale – – – – 1,588 Total stockholders’ equity 630,476 608,719 593,793 572,613 556,020 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: (1) Commercial and industrial – revolving $ 182,882 $ 168,842 Commercial and industrial – other 1,505,384 1,616,144 Commercial Real Estate, Owner Occupied 427,734 461,272 Commercial Real Estate, Non-Owner Occupied 618,879 610,582 Construction and Land Development 708,289 607,798 Multi-family 466,804 396,272 Direct financing leases 56,153 60,134 1-4 family real estate 382,142 368,927 Consumer 69,438 71,080 Total loans/leases $ 4,417,705 $ 4,361,051 Less allowance for credit losses (2) 78,894 81,831 Net loans/leases $ 4,338,811 $ 4,279,220 Loan/lease mix: (1) Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,680,853 $ 1,779,062 $ 1,726,723 $ 1,823,049 $ 1,850,110 Commercial real estate loans 2,319,423 2,174,897 2,107,629 1,999,715 1,869,162 Direct financing leases 55,371 59,229 66,016 73,011 79,105 Residential real estate loans 268,193 254,900 252,121 245,032 241,069 Installment and other consumer loans 86,925 87,053 91,302 102,471 99,150 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 6,940 5,910 7,338 4,699 1,663 Total loans/leases $ 4,417,705 $ 4,361,051 $ 4,251,129 $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 Less allowance for credit losses (2) 78,894 81,831 84,376 79,582 60,827 Net loans/leases $ 4,338,811 $ 4,279,220 $ 4,166,753 $ 4,168,395 $ 4,079,432 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 14,670 $ 14,581 $ 15,336 $ 18,437 $ 17,472 Municipal securities 641,603 614,649 627,523 569,075 526,192 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 106,139 118,051 132,842 134,147 145,672 Asset backed securities 31,778 39,815 40,683 40,665 39,797 Other securities 16,429 12,903 21,747 19,764 19,750 Total securities $ 810,619 $ 799,999 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883 Less allowance for credit losses (2) 174 174 – – – Net securities $ 810,445 $ 799,825 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,258,885 $ 1,269,578 $ 1,145,378 $ 1,175,085 $ 1,177,482 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,976,696 2,916,054 2,987,469 2,938,194 2,488,755 Time deposits 452,171 445,067 460,659 499,021 560,982 Brokered deposits 1,183 1,084 5,631 59,968 122,556 Total deposits $ 4,688,935 $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ – $ – $ – $ 40,000 $ 90,000 Overnight FHLB advances (3) 40,000 25,000 15,000 – 55,000 FRB borrowings – – – – 100,000 Other short-term borrowings 7,070 6,840 5,430 30,430 24,818 Subordinated notes 113,771 118,731 118,691 118,577 68,516 Junior subordinated debentures 38,067 38,030 37,993 37,955 37,916 Total borrowings $ 198,908 $ 188,601 $ 177,114 $ 226,962 $ 376,250 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 “CECL”, effective January 1, 2021, which included a change in class of receivable and segment categories. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 “CECL”, effective January 1, 2021, which requires an allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans/leases, off-balance sheet (“OBS”) exposures and held to maturity (“HTM”) securities, recorded through the income statement within the provision for credit losses. The Day 1 adjustments to ACL were as follows: loans/leases ($8.1) million, OBS $9.1 million, HTM securities $183 thousand. (3) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.26%.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 48,903 $ 47,565 $ 49,851 $ 50,890 $ 48,650 Interest expense 5,387 5,590 6,144 6,309 7,694 Net interest income 43,516 41,975 43,707 44,581 40,956 Provision for credit losses (1) – 6,713 7,080 20,342 19,915 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 43,516 $ 35,262 $ 36,627 $ 24,239 $ 21,041 Trust department fees $ 2,848 $ 2,801 $ 2,388 $ 2,280 $ 2,227 Investment advisory and management fees 1,039 940 926 1,266 1,399 Deposit service fees 1,492 1,408 1,875 1,403 1,286 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 1,184 1,337 1,462 1,370 1,196 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans – – 224 – – Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 9,568 13,557 21,402 26,688 19,927 Securities gains (losses), net (88 ) – 617 1,802 65 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 451 471 461 502 612 Debit card fees 1,084 975 923 946 775 Correspondent banking fees 269 314 270 220 198 Other 1,449 1,686 1,469 1,482 941 Total noninterest income $ 19,296 $ 23,489 $ 32,017 $ 37,959 $ 28,626 Salaries and employee benefits $ 23,044 $ 24,847 $ 30,446 $ 25,999 $ 21,304 Occupancy and equipment expense 3,965 4,108 4,917 3,807 3,748 Professional and data processing fees 3,702 3,443 3,871 3,758 3,646 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs – – 25 (32 ) 70 Disposition costs – 8 64 192 (83 ) FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 986 1,065 1,272 1,301 908 Loan/lease expense 457 300 465 403 339 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (113 ) 39 (4 ) 16 (332 ) Advertising and marketing 853 627 1,276 750 552 Bank service charges 572 523 523 488 501 Losses on liability extinguishment – – 1,457 1,874 429 Correspondent banking expense 198 200 205 205 212 Intangibles amortization 508 508 521 531 548 Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary – – (147 ) 305 – Other 1,503 1,560 1,473 1,241 1,288 Total noninterest expense $ 35,675 $ 37,228 $ 46,364 $ 40,838 $ 33,130 Net income before income taxes $ 27,137 $ 21,523 $ 22,280 $ 21,360 $ 16,537 Federal and state income tax expense 4,788 3,541 4,009 4,016 2,798 Net income $ 22,349 $ 17,982 $ 18,271 $ 17,344 $ 13,739 Basic EPS $ 1.41 $ 1.14 $ 1.16 $ 1.10 $ 0.87 Diluted EPS $ 1.39 $ 1.12 $ 1.14 $ 1.09 $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,813,932 15,803,643 15,775,596 15,767,152 15,747,056 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,045,239 16,025,548 15,973,054 15,923,578 15,895,336 (1) Includes provision for credit losses related for loans/leases totaling ($141) thousand, HTM securities totaling $0 and OBS exposures totaling $141 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, provision for credit losses related for loans/leases totaled $6.0 million, HTM securities totaled ($9) thousand and OBS exposures totaled $729 thousand. Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 96,468 $ 97,632 Interest expense 10,977 18,986 Net interest income 85,491 78,646 Provision for credit losses (1) 6,713 28,282 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 78,778 $ 50,364 Trust department fees $ 5,649 $ 4,539 Investment advisory and management fees 1,979 3,126 Deposit service fees 2,900 2,763 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 2,521 1,848 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans – – Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 23,125 26,731 Securities gains (losses), net (88 ) 65 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 922 941 Debit card fees 2,059 1,533 Correspondent banking fees 583 413 Other 3,135 1,863 Total noninterest income $ 42,785 $ 43,822 Salaries and employee benefits $ 47,891 $ 39,823 Occupancy and equipment expense 8,073 7,780 Professional and data processing fees 7,145 7,015 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs – 221 Disposition costs 8 434 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 2,051 1,591 Loan/lease expense 757 567 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (74 ) (319 ) Advertising and marketing 1,480 1,234 Bank service charges 1,095 1,005 Losses on liability extinguishment – 576 Correspondent banking expense 398 428 Intangibles amortization 1,016 1,097 Goodwill impairment – 500 Other 3,063 2,585 Total noninterest expense $ 72,903 $ 64,537 Net income before income taxes $ 48,660 $ 29,649 Federal and state income tax expense 8,329 4,682 Net income $ 40,331 $ 24,967 Basic EPS $ 2.55 $ 1.58 Diluted EPS $ 2.52 $ 1.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,808,788 15,771,926 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,035,394 15,956,958 (1) Includes provision for credit losses related for loans/leases totaling $5.9 million, HTM securities totaling ($9) thousand and OBS exposures totaling $871 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,763,522 15,843,732 15,805,711 15,792,357 15,790,611 Book value per common share (1) $40.00 $38.42 $37.57 $36.26 $35.21 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $34.64 $33.06 $32.16 $30.82 $29.63 Closing stock price $48.09 $47.22 $39.59 $27.41 $31.18 Market capitalization $758,068 $748,141 $625,748 $432,869 $492,351 Market price / book value 120.24% 122.90% 105.38% 75.60% 88.55% Market price / tangible book value 138.83% 142.83% 123.09% 88.95% 105.23% Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $4.81 $4.27 $3.84 $3.69 $3.55 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 10.00 x 11.06 x 10.31 x 7.43 x 8.78 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 9.55% 9.42% 9.08% 8.42% 8.48% CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Beginning balance $608,719 $593,793 $572,613 $556,020 $539,139 Cumulative effect from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 “CECL” – (937 ) – – – Net income 22,349 17,982 18,271 17,344 13,739 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,179 (1,751 ) 3,157 (614 ) 3,622 Common stock cash dividends declared (951 ) (949 ) (947 ) (945 ) (945 ) Repurchase and cancellation of 100,000 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (4,800 ) – – – – Other (5) 980 581 699 808 465 Ending balance $ 630,476 $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.77% 14.85% 14.95% 14.93% 13.71% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.31% 11.31% 11.34% 11.25% 11.07% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.29% 10.10% 9.49% 9.21% 8.91% Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.57% 10.55% 10.55% 10.44% 10.25% KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.56% 1.27% 1.25% 1.19% 0.95% 1.41% 0.93% Return on average total equity (annualized) 14.33% 11.91% 12.43% 12.06% 9.88% 13.14% 9.30% Net interest margin 3.28% 3.26% 3.25% 3.36% 3.14% 3.27% 3.26% Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.46% 3.43% 3.45% 3.51% 3.27% 3.45% 3.40% Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 56.80% 56.87% 61.23% 49.48% 47.61% 56.83% 52.70% Gross loans and leases / total assets (9) 76.10% 77.25% 74.81% 72.43% 74.01% 76.10% 74.01% Gross loans and leases / total deposits (9) 94.22% 94.15% 92.43% 90.92% 95.18% 94.22% 95.18% Effective tax rate 17.64% 16.45% 17.99% 18.80% 16.92% 17.12% 15.79% Full-time equivalent employees (10) 725 720 714 687 712 725 712 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $5,739,067 $5,668,850 $5,842,299 $5,820,555 $5,800,164 $5,704,151 $5,374,224 Loans/leases 4,412,322 4,271,782 4,250,951 4,185,275 3,999,523 4,342,440 3,842,967 Deposits 4,709,732 4,628,889 4,742,602 4,726,881 4,732,626 4,669,533 4,343,653 Total stockholders’ equity 624,000 604,012 588,042 575,061 556,047 614,061 536,775 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP). (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Excludes assets held for sale as of June 30, 2020. (10) Growth in full-time equivalents from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 due to the addition of new positions created to build scale. Decrease from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020 due to sale of Bates Companies.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 1,817 $ 1 0.06% $ 1,847 $ 1 0.05% $ 865 $ 1 0.46% Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 88,396 35 0.16% 116,446 37 0.13% 533,483 135 0.10% Securities (1) 798,732 7,294 3.66% 810,059 7,050 3.48% 697,559 6,536 3.77% Restricted investment securities 19,614 238 4.79% 18,064 219 4.84% 21,234 288 5.46% Loans (1) 4,412,322 43,776 3.98% 4,271,782 42,525 4.04% 3,999,522 43,417 4.37% Total earning assets (1) $ 5,320,881 $ 51,344 3.87% $ 5,218,198 $ 49,832 3.86% $ 5,252,663 $ 50,377 3.86% Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,978,382 $ 2,050 0.28% $ 2,981,306 $ 1,986 0.27% $ 2,840,860 $ 2,429 0.34% Time deposits 440,599 1,184 1.08% 448,035 1,441 1.30% 809,233 3,337 1.66% Short-term borrowings 10,883 1 0.05% 7,141 1 0.07% 25,064 22 0.35% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 21,802 15 0.28% 13,078 9 0.28% 95,616 347 1.46% Subordinated debentures 115,339 1,570 5.45% 118,706 1,594 5.37% 68,480 994 5.84% Junior subordinated debentures 38,044 564 5.86% 38,007 559 5.88% 37,891 572 6.07% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,605,049 $ 5,384 0.60% $ 3,606,273 $ 5,590 0.63% $ 3,877,144 $ 7,701 0.80% Net interest income (1) $ 45,960 $ 44,242 $ 42,676 Net interest margin (2) 3.28% 3.26% 3.14% Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.46% 3.43% 3.27% Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.44% 3.40% 3.21% For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 1,830 $ 1 0.05% $ 3,095 $ 18 1.17% Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 102,343 71 0.14% 331,048 495 0.30% Securities (1) 804,364 14,344 3.57% 658,433 12,616 3.85% Restricted investment securities 18,843 456 4.81% 21,300 546 5.15% Loans (1) 4,342,440 86,299 4.01% 3,842,966 87,474 4.58% Total earning assets (1) $ 5,269,820 $ 101,171 3.87% $ 4,856,842 $ 101,149 4.19% Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,979,835 $ 4,036 0.27% $ 2,610,248 $ 7,756 0.60% Time deposits 444,297 2,625 1.19% 797,184 7,216 1.82% Short-term borrowings 9,021 3 0.06% 22,190 86 0.78% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,464 25 0.28% 103,512 796 1.55% Subordinated debentures 117,014 3,164 5.41% 68,449 1,988 5.84% Junior subordinated debentures 38,026 1,125 5.87% 37,872 1,144 6.07% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,605,657 $ 10,978 0.61% $ 3,639,455 $ 18,986 1.05% Net interest income (1) $ 90,193 $ 82,163 Net interest margin (2) 3.27% 3.26% Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.45% 3.40% Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.42% 3.35% (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See “Select Financial Data – Subsidiaries” for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 81,831 $ 84,376 $ 79,582 $ 60,827 $ 42,233 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 “CECL” – Day 1 adjustment – (8,102 ) – – – Provision charged to expense (141 ) 5,993 7,080 20,342 19,915 Loans/leases charged off (3,674 ) (713 ) (2,779 ) (1,819 ) (1,450 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 878 277 493 232 129 Ending balance $ 78,894 $ 81,831 $ 84,376 $ 79,582 $ 60,827 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 8,230 $ 13,863 $ 13,940 $ 17,597 $ 12,099 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 57 – 3 86 99 Total nonperforming loans/leases 8,287 13,863 13,943 17,683 12,198 Other real estate owned 1,820 173 20 125 157 Other repossessed assets – 50 135 110 25 Total nonperforming assets $ 10,107 $ 14,086 $ 14,098 $ 17,918 $ 12,380 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets (1) 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.22 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases (2) 1.79 % 1.88 % 1.98 % 1.87 % 1.47 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases (2) 952.02 % 590.28 % 605.15 % 450.05 % 498.66 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.03 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3) Special mention (rating 6) $ 51,613 $ 53,466 $ 71,482 $ 79,587 $ 104,608 Substandard (rating 7) 79,719 84,982 66,081 70,409 39,855 Doubtful (rating 8) – – – – – $ 131,332 $ 138,448 $ 137,563 $ 149,996 $ 144,463 Criticized loans (4) $ 131,332 $ 138,448 $ 137,563 $ 149,996 $ 144,463 Classified loans (5) 79,719 84,982 66,081 70,409 39,855 Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.97 % 3.17 % 3.24 % 3.53 % 3.49 % Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.80 % 1.95 % 1.55 % 1.66 % 0.96 % (1) Excludes assets held for sale as of June 30, 2020. (2) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 “CECL”, upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 “CECL”, which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans. (3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA – SUBSIDIARIES 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,059,634 $ 2,101,634 $ 1,984,245 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 255,338 245,842 241,114 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,913,761 1,847,070 2,021,043 Community State Bank – Ankeny 1,079,929 1,041,861 903,648 Springfield First Community Bank 850,067 818,605 745,474 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,810,772 $ 1,841,518 $ 1,707,970 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,395,721 1,362,927 1,351,784 Community State Bank – Ankeny 938,428 912,419 778,499 Springfield First Community Bank 608,676 602,274 564,710 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,577,681 $ 1,568,131 $ 1,485,971 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 258,520 249,478 239,351 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,360,202 1,382,336 1,380,672 Community State Bank – Ankeny 786,208 743,892 671,772 Springfield First Community Bank 693,614 666,692 601,843 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 87 % 85 % 87 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 97 % 101 % 102 % Community State Bank – Ankeny 84 % 82 % 86 % Springfield First Community Bank 114 % 111 % 107 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 77 % 75 % 75 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 71 % 75 % 68 % Community State Bank – Ankeny 73 % 71 % 74 % Springfield First Community Bank 82 % 81 % 81 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.91 % 1.98 % 1.51 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.61 % 3.73 % 1.99 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 1.92 % 2.05 % 1.62 % Community State Bank – Ankeny (2) 1.69 % 1.74 % 1.56 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 1.35 % 1.43 % 0.94 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.64 % 1.35 % 0.68 % 1.50 % 0.95 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.39 % 2.45 % 2.36 % 2.42 % 2.01 % Community State Bank – Ankeny 1.16 % 0.81 % 0.25 % 0.99 % 0.37 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.77 % 1.16 % 1.04 % 1.47 % 1.16 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.30 % 3.20 % 2.88 % 3.25 % 3.22 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (4) 3.60 % 3.55 % 3.37 % 3.58 % 3.40 % Community State Bank – Ankeny (5) 3.66 % 3.70 % 3.77 % 3.68 % 3.84 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.88 % 3.54 % 3.85 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 92 $ 13 $ 62 $ 105 $ 111 Community State Bank – Ankeny 68 317 72 385 136 Springfield First Community Bank 168 211 641 379 1,193 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (37 ) (37 ) (39 ) (74 ) (79 ) (1) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 “CECL”, upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 “CECL”, which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans. (3) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 3.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. (5) Community State Bank’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 3.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. (6) Springfield First Community Bank’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 4.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. (7) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 630,476 $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 Less: Intangible assets 84,431 84,939 85,447 85,968 88,120 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 546,045 $ 523,780 $ 508,346 $ 486,645 $ 467,900 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 Less: Intangible assets 84,431 84,939 85,447 85,968 88,120 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,720,734 $ 5,560,208 $ 5,597,350 $ 5,778,592 $ 5,516,641 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.55 % 9.42 % 9.08 % 8.42 % 8.48 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1) Stockholder’s equity (GAAP) $ 630,476 $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2) 10,788 9,479 7,691 4,934 2,085 Less: Intangible assets 84,431 84,939 85,447 85,968 88,120 Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) $ 535,257 $ 514,301 $ 500,655 $ 481,711 $ 465,815 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 Less: PPP loans 147,506 243,860 273,146 357,506 358,052 Less: Intangible assets 84,431 84,939 85,447 85,968 88,120 Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 5,573,228 $ 5,316,348 $ 5,324,204 $ 5,421,086 $ 5,158,589 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 9.60 % 9.67 % 9.40 % 8.89 % 9.03 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders’ equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.