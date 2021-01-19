Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / QCR Holdings, Inc. Names Monte McNew as SFC Bank CEO

QCR Holdings, Inc. Names Monte McNew as SFC Bank CEO

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced today that longtime SFC Bank CEO Rob Fulp is retiring and that current SFC Bank President Monte McNew has also been named CEO. Fulp retires from SFC after nine years with the company.

“Rob has been a large part of SFC’s success over the years and we wish him the best in retirement,” said QCRH CEO Larry Helling. “Monte steps in as president and CEO at a time when the bank is performing very well and in a strong position for future growth in the area. Under his leadership, we know our clients will continue to experience the exceptional service they’ve come to expect at SFC.”

McNew has served as president at SFC since 2014. In that time, he led significant growth in commercial and residential lending at the bank. In addition, he was responsible for managing the bank’s Credit Department.

“I am humbled and proud to lead such a dedicated and professional team,” said SFC President and CEO Monte McNew. “As a member of the Springfield community my whole life, taking care of our clients and supporting our community is a responsibility I’m passionate about. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve established over the years.”

In addition to his role at SFC Bank, McNew also serves on the bank’s Board of Directors and is very active in the community. He currently serves as a board member for Lost & Found Grief Center, Hickory Hills Country Club and Care to Learn. Monte received his bachelor’s in finance and MBA from Missouri State University.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.9 billion in assets, $4.2 billion in loans and $4.7 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
[email protected]		 Kim K. Garrett
Vice President,
Corporate Communications
Investor Relations Manager
(319) 743-7006
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.