Breaking News
Home / Top News / QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MOLINE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced today that its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 earnings results will be released after the market closes on October 23, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast the next day, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join.

Teleconference: 

Dial-in information for the call is 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through November 7, 2019. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10135244.

Webcast: 

A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCRH, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, Springfield and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Rockford Bank & Trust Company, based in Rockford, Illinois, commenced operations in 2005 and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 27 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $5.2 billion in assets, $3.9 billion in loans and $4.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit their website at www.qcrh.com.

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple                   
President                               
Chief Operating Officer    
Chief Financial Officer      
(309) 743-7745                   
[email protected]

Christopher J. Lindell
Executive Vice President
Corporate Communications
(319) 743-7006
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.