Qeepsake Strengthens Board with Backing of Punchbowl

Punchbowl, Inc. invests in Qeepsake, CEO and Founder Matt Douglas added as Advisor-Observer

NEWTON, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qeepsake, Inc., the platform families use to capture and share meaningful memories, announces today the recent investment by Punchbowl, the company behind the critically acclaimed technology platform for online invitations and digital greeting cards. In addition, Qeepsake is also announcing the appointment of Punchbowl CEO and Founder Matt Douglas to its Board of Directors as Advisor-Observer.

The financial backing from Punchbowl will support Qeepsake in its product buildout and expansion of the company’s team.

The appointment of Douglas to the Qeepsake Board adds strategic value to the company via Douglas’ comprehensive understanding of the family-tech space, and his deep experience building a company from inception to profitability.

“As a CEO and parent, I see huge potential in the Qeepsake business,” said Douglas. “The team at Qeepsake has the pieces in place to grow its footprint in the parent/family market substantially and deliver unprecedented value to families.”

Matt Douglas is the Founder & CEO of Punchbowl and has led the Company from inception to profitability. Matt has raised three rounds of venture capital from Intel Capital, Contour Ventures, Launchpad Ventures and other prominent angel investors. In addition, he negotiated and closed a strategic investment and multi-year commercial relationship with Party City Holdings, Inc. and an exclusive licensing relationship with The Walt Disney Company. Matt has 20+ years of experience in software and mobile technology, with expertise in team building, product vision and creative marketing. Prior to Punchbowl, Matt held senior roles at Adobe Systems and Bose Corporation.

About Qeepsake
Qeepsake has made it effortless for all kinds of families to capture and share the stories they cherish along life’s journey. Qeepsake’s highly rated mobile app sends members daily texts, prompting them to text back a favorite story, moment, or milestone with a photo from the day. Qeepsake securely stores these texts and photos in a digital journal that can then be effortlessly transformed into beautiful custom-printed memory books for the entire family to enjoy. Featured on Shark Tank, Qeepsake has grown its member base to over half a million families across the US and Canada.

