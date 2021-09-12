QFIN FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages 360 DigiTech (QFIN) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, SEPTEMBER 12TH APPLICATION DEADLINE in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Apr. 30, 2020 – July 7, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 13, 2021

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants falsely claimed that 360 DigiTech protects the privacy of its borrowers and maintains high standards of compliance with People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) regulations, while omitting to disclose material facts.

Specifically, Defendants concealed that: (i) the company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations; and (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action.

The truth emerged on July 8, 2021, when reports circulated that 360 DigiTech’s core product (the 360 IOU app) had been removed from major app stores. In addition, media outlets reported that reason for the removal may stem from interviews PRC financial regulators conducted of 360 DigiTech and other major Fintech platforms on Apr. 29, 2021, during which the PRC central bank reportedly pointed out that online platform companies like 360 DigiTech “generally have unlicensed or over-licensed financial services, imperfect corporate governance mechanisms, and regulatory arbitrage, Unfair competition [sic], damage to consumers’ legal rights and other serious violations.”

In response, the price of 360 DigiTech American Depositary Shares sharply fell on July 8, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving 360 DigiTech concealed the risk posed by its personal information collection activities,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

