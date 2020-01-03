Qlarant Announces Acquisition of IT Development Firm

Studio Codeworks Joins Major Eastern Shore Employer

Easton, Md., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlarant announced today the acquisition of Studio Codeworks, an information technology company located in Silver Spring, Maryland. The acquisition is an integral part of Qlarant’s strategic plan to grow product lines, expand their commercial market, and build its skilled and passionate workforce. Led by Will Mapp III, Studio Codeworks has been actively working with Qlarant over the past 3 years on program design and development.

By combining resources, Qlarant and Studio Codeworks will continue to lead the development of innovative programs that work to resolve risk and fight fraud, waste, and abuse in major industries and federal/state agencies. The Qlarant Board of Directors approved the acquisition and the agreement closed Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

“We have been working closely with this team for some time now, and we are familiar with the skillsets and knowledge base of each staff member,” says Dr. Ron Forsythe Jr., CEO of Qlarant. “Studio Codeworks has provided Qlarant with insight, technology skills, and a strong commitment to our programs — along with a passion for finding solutions to complex problems. We believe the work ethic and attitudes of this team will be a positive addition to our existing culture.”

Qlarant has nine offices throughout the United States including its headquarters in Easton, Md. The existing staff of Studio Codeworks will maintain their location in Silver Spring, Md. Will Mapp III will lead the Technology Research and Development Department for Qlarant and his team will include the associates formerly of Studio Codeworks. No other staffing or organizational changes will be made at this time. Will Mapp III will report directly to Ron Forsythe, Jr., CEO.

“As someone from the Eastern Shore, I am very excited to join Qlarant’s team. Qlarant is a great and storied company doing phenomenal work in

Health Services,” says Will Mapp III. “Qlarant’s commitment to quality and Studio’s commitment to technical excellence present a fantastic opportunity to extend the reach of improving people’s lives and benefitting mankind.”

About Qlarant: Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse—improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state, federal, and commercial agencies across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $5 Million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner.

CONTACT: pat boos qlarant 4108193553 [email protected]