Easton MD, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jeffrey D. Weiss, PMP has joined Qlarant as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He is a finance, accounting, and business management executive with over 17 years of progressive experience in Federal Government contracting. With finance at the core of his education and professional experience, he has thrived in high-growth environments. He is credited with being a multidisciplinary business leader with extensive experience in business development and project management.

“I am really excited to join such a unique organization — Qlarant has market-leading capabilities in quality improvement and fraud, waste, and abuse,” said Weiss. “It is also a technology solutions company, which brings a scientific factor to our work. I also love the philanthropic aspect of the company that reflects an enduring purpose. As a “born and raised” Marylander, knowing we are doing great things in our local communities is extremely motivating to me.”

Prior to joining Qlarant, Mr. Weiss was Group Vice President of Finance and Business Operations at ASRC Federal Holding Company in Beltsville, Maryland. During his 9 years at ASRC Federal, the company more than doubled in annual revenue. This growth was achieved through organic successes, including on-contract growth in the backlog portfolio, winning new business, as well as mergers and acquisitions transactions where he provided due diligence and integration support.

“Out of the gate, my objectives are fairly straight-forward and tactical as I’m joining Qlarant at a busy time. I want to build an understanding of the company’s industry and customer base. Also, I want to build a deeper understanding of CEO, Dr. Ron Forsythe’s vision of what Qlarant can become and ensure our alignment in how we get there.”

“We are excited to add Jeff Weiss to our management team,” said Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. “In his career, he has been successful helping companies move from good to great with sound financial strategies. We look forward to his creative input and innovative ideas as Qlarant begins its next 50 years.”

Mr. Weiss also previously worked at SAIC, where—during his tenure as Project Control Manager—the company grew from $6B to $11B in annual revenue and completed an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

“My initial reaction to joining the team has been overwhelmingly positive. Companies and their cultures are ultimately built on their people and I have truly been welcomed with open arms from the moment I walked in the door.”

Mr. Weiss holds a Master of Business Administration (Accounting) and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Sellinger School of Business and Management, Loyola College, Baltimore, Maryland. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

About Qlarant: Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $6 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, Md, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 500 people. Qlarant is a three-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

