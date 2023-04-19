Recognizes Customers Leveraging Real-Time Data for Action and Certainty

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Global Transformation Awards, recognizing customers who are leveraging real-time data through Qlik for transformation and creating certainty in decision-making. The awards were presented by Qlik’s Chief Transformation Officer Poornima Ramaswamy at QlikWorld, the company’s global customer and partner event. The winners represent a cross-section of organizations from various industries and NGOs that have deployed Qlik to activate their data for outcomes.

“Real-time data is crucial in driving decisions that create certainty and outcomes in an ever-changing market landscape,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “We’re proud to recognize these leaders’ efforts in putting Qlik at the center of their data strategies that drive value across their organizations.”

The 2023 Qlik Global Transformation Award Winners:

CaixaBank: CaixaBank is the leading financial group in Spain with an asset volume of more than €590 billion and one of the leading banks in Europe. CaixaBank leverages Qlik Sense® to support 25,000 network and HQ employees with real-time data made available on any device. Powered by Qlik, CaixaBank’s ‘Mis Ventas’ (My Sales) app helps employees analyze sales and objectives and gain valuable insights, which the bank is using to define its commercial strategy and transform how the entire organization makes decisions.

Honda: The leading Japanese public multinational manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles and power equipment, Honda has deployed Qlik analytics to more than 7,000 users to uncover hidden insights – even among unrelated data sources – to support business decision-making. Honda is using Qlik company-wide for value creation, including areas such as carrying out root-cause analysis of sales situations, analyzing the occurrence of quality problems and reducing production costs.

Merck & Co., Inc.: Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and provide innovative products and services that save and improve lives around the world. The company has been using Qlik as its central reporting tool since 2019 and has deployed Qlik across multiple aspects of its business. These include its Global Clinical Trials Operations team, which oversees over 300 late development stage clinical trials, and over 8,000 users across 60 countries leveraging a single Qlik application to maintain medicine quality standards and delivery.

Syngenta: Syngenta Group empowers the global food chain to feed the world and care for the planet. Syngenta has put data and analytics supported with Qlik at the heart of its digital transformation, with a 70% increase in analytics usage by over 11,000 employees each year for the last two years. Syngenta recently adopted Qlik Cloud ® to expand data usage even further across the organization and help drive its mission of becoming a fully data literate company.

C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group: C40 is a network of nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities working to deliver the urgent action needed right now to confront the climate crisis and create a future where everyone, everywhere can thrive. Leveraging both core Qlik analytics and advanced capabilities such as AI and Machine Learning, C40 is gaining real-world insights on issues such as greenhouse gas emissions that it shares with its member cities to drive collaboration and collective action towards climate goals.

Direct Relief: Direct Relief is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that works in over 80 countries to equip doctors and nurses with lifesaving medicines and supplies, along with essential funding for stronger health systems. Qlik has been a central component of Direct Relief operations since 2015, helping to inform its teams and network on where to allocate staff, money and resources, turning information into aid. Most recently, Direct Relief leveraged Qlik to analyze anonymized metadata from social media on mobile devices to provide vital support to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the ongoing war.

