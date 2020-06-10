Breaking News
Qlik Announces Global and Regional Partner Awards

Annual Awards Honor Outstanding Achievement and Innovation for Joint Customer Success

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Global and Regional Partner Awards, which recognize the Qlik partner community for excellence in several different categories.

“We are proud to acknowledge the achievements made in 2019 by Qlik partners,” said Chris Moore, Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, Qlik. “Last year our partner program and ecosystem helped Qlik capitalize on the growing enterprise need for modern data and analytics solutions to drive more value from data. Our global partner network continued to expand the adoption of Qlik through the cloud, while also growing interest in our data integration offerings to help customers successfully execute end-to-end data strategies.”

“Being selected Technology Partner of the Year by Qlik showcases that customers are increasingly benefiting from our joint value proposition of enabling analytics in the cloud,” said John “JG” Chirapurath, General Manager, Azure Data, AI and Edge at Microsoft. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration, with Qlik Data Integration accelerating the delivery of analytics-ready data to Azure Data Services, helping customers realize more value from their data.”

Global Partner Award recipients include:

  • Technology Partner of the Year: Microsoft
  • Technology Partner Innovation: Snowflake
  • Corporate Social Responsibility Partner of the Year: Deloitte
  • MSP Partner of the Year Award: Deloitte
  • Solution Provider Partner Innovation: Mehrwerk
  • System Integrator Partner Innovation: Cognizant

North America Partner Award recipients include:

  • New Partner of the Year: Gain Insights
  • Solution Provider of the Year: DI Squared
  • System Integrator Partner of the Year: SDG Group
  • OEM Partner of the Year: Forcepoint

EMEA Partner Award recipients include:

  • New Partner of the Year: eCraft
  • Solution Provider of the Year: Inform GmbH
  • OEM Partner of the Year: Synertrade
  • Authorized Reseller of the Year: Effeqt

Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients include:

  • Master Reseller of the Year: K.K. Ashisuto
  • New Partner of the Year: Insight Technology
  • Solution Provider of the Year: Acumen
  • System Integrator Partner of the Year: NCS Singapore
  • Authorized Reseller of the Year: Avensys

Latin America Partner Award recipients include:

  • Master Reseller of the Year: IT Deals Argentina
  • New Partner of the Year: R.A. IT Solutions
  • Solution Provider of the Year: Elevanto
  • Authorized Reseller of the Year: Mach Consulting SRL

Partners received their awards at the Qlik Virtual Partner Awards Ceremony, which can be viewed here.

About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact: Derek Lyons
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 617-658-5310

