Awards Recognize Outstanding Achievement and Innovation in Joint Customer Success

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Global Partner Awards, recognizing the Qlik partner community for excellence in helping drive customer adoption of Qlik Cloud®, the industry’s only end-to-end multi-cloud data and analytics platform. The Global Partner awards were unveiled at QlikWorld, where the company also celebrated its Regional Partner awards, which were announced earlier this year at Qlik’s Virtual Partner Summit.

“It’s been an incredible year of growth and evolution by our partners in helping customers to realize more value from their data through Qlik solutions,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Global Partners and Alliances at Qlik. “Customers are looking to increase their ability to leverage data for insights and action, especially in the cloud, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our partner ecosystem and our mutual success.”

Global Partner Award recipients

Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

Technology Partner Innovation: Databricks

System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture

System Integrator Partner Innovation: TCS

OEM Partner of the Year, North America: Arch Systems

System Integrator Partner of the Year, North America: Capgemini

OEM Partner of the Year, EMEA: TeamSystem

System Integrator Partner of the Year, APAC: PwC

North America Partner Award recipients

Solution Provider of the Year: DI Squared

New Partner of the Year: Natsoft Corporation

Best Enabled Partner of the Year: IPC Global Services

Data Integration Partner of the Year: Analytics8

Enterprise Partner of the Year: Capital Data

EMEA Partner Award recipients

Solution Provider of the Year: INFORM GmbH

Best Partner-Sourced Partner of the Year: Horsa Insight

Best Enabled Partner of the Year: EVACO GmbH

Data Integration Partner of the Year: Business & Decision AG

Master Reseller of the Year: Witside LTD

SaaS Partner of the Year, EMEA: Mercanza S.L.

Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients

Solution Provider of the Year: Integrated Business Technologies

Master Reseller of the Year: Insight Technology

New Partner of the Year: Trivi Data Consulting

Authorized Reseller of the Year: Lagozon Technologies

Top Enabled Partner of the Year: Exponentia

Active Intelligence Partner of the Year: Boon Solutions

Million Dollar Club: Integrated Business Technologies

Latin America Partner Award recipients

Solution Provider of the Year: Qubo Tecnologia E Sistemas

Master Reseller of the Year: Inteligencia de Negocios

New Partner of the Year: Fourier Analytics

Authorized Reseller of the Year: H2J Solucoes Corporativas em Gestao e TI

Customer Success Partner of the Year: Nordica

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

