Qlik Customers Rave In BARC’s BI & Analytics Survey 22 Results

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recent BARC BI & Analytics Survey 22 highlights Qlik ® as a leading choice for modern analytics and business intelligence in the BI and analytics community. Qlik Sense® earned six number one rankings and 45 leading positions in six peer groups in the annual survey of around 2,500 BI and analytics practitioners.

“Qlik continues to expand our leadership in bringing the most modern cloud and augmented analytics capabilities to the market,” said Josh Good, Vice President, Product Marketing for Data Analytics at Qlik. “The survey results once again show that for real-world users, Qlik is delivering immense value and impact for their organizations.”

BARC’s survey is based on findings from the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence end users, analytics professionals, IT and stakeholders. The independent survey examines Qlik customer feedback on BI product selection and usage across 36 criteria (KPIs) including Business Benefits, Project Success, Business Value, Recommendation, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Experience, Innovation and Competitiveness.

This year’s survey shows extraordinary and sustained enthusiasm for Qlik’s modern analytics offering, Qlik Sense. Per BARC, “Qlik Sense regularly achieves impressive results in The BI & Analytics Survey and this year is no exception. Six top rankings and a total of 45 leadership positions speak for themselves.” The report highlights that:

Qlik Sense again ranked 1st in Business Value in the International BI Giants peer group – BARC considers Business Value "an important indicator and predictor of smoothly running and fruitful analytics and BI projects" and is indicative of real-world business benefits.

Qlik Sense ranked 1st for Project Length in two peer groups and was rated a leader in all four other peer groups – Qlik Sense helps customers deliver the fastest rollout of high-quality analytics. BARC notes that rapid implementation is a key measure of project success and that projects with rapid rollout deliver the most business benefits.

Qlik Sense ranked 1st for Analyses in three of its peer groups – 86% of surveyed Qlik Sense users rate Qlik Sense's functionality for performing analyses as excellent or good compared to only 75% for the average BI tool.

86% of surveyed Qlik Sense users rate Qlik Sense’s functionality for performing analyses as excellent or good compared to only 75% for the average BI tool. Qlik Sense holds a leading position for Query Performance across five peer groups – 48% of surveyed users chose Qlik Sense because of fast query performance, compared to only 27% for the average BI tool.

The report also highlights that Qlik Sense is delivering superior impact and performance for those who know best – analytics professionals, IT and stakeholders.

“Best BI platform on the market, flexible, powerful and user friendly.”– Head of BI and Analytics Competence Center for 100-2,500 employee consumer products company.

“It can be used for every BI task we can think of, especially with its extensions, API and web hook capabilities. But most of all I like how much the end users like it. They find it intuitive and powerful.” – Project Manager for departmental BI/analytics at 100-2,500 employee retail/wholesale trade organization.

“Very intuitive for the end user. All in one tool/working environment for data preparation, creating visualizations and interacting with them. Prototype applications can be built with astonishing speed.” – Project Manager for BI/Analytics from IT department of 100-2,500 employee manufacturing organization.

Qlik democratizes analytics and BI so people at all skill levels can freely explore data. Qlik Sense is the market’s most powerful and complete SaaS analytics offering, powered by Qlik’s patented Associative Engine and advanced AI assistance through Insight Advisor. With Qlik, the entire workforce can uncover hidden insights, make smarter decisions and drive better outcomes through data.

About BARC’s The BI & Analytics Survey 22

The BI & Analytics Survey 22 was conducted by BARC from March to June 2021. Altogether, 2,487 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their BI and analytics software. The survey offers a comparison of 30 leading business intelligence tools across 36 key performance indicators including Business Value, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Experience and Competitiveness. For more information, go to bi-survey.com.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

