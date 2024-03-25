PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and AI, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. Companies awarded the 5-Star rating are recognized for having built a partner program that goes above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

CRN’s annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals. For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

At a time where businesses of all sizes want to use data and AI to see more deeply into their business and discover new opportunities, Qlik’s partner program is helping customers close the gaps between data, insights and action. Each of Qlik’s partners has a role in its wider ecosystem, helping to drive further growth, enhance customer value, and establish an improved framework for planning and enablement.

“Qlik has made and continues to make substantial investments in our partner ecosystem Go-to-Market. Trust between customers, partners and platforms has never been more important and we are constantly looking for opportunities to build and develop high-trust relationships,” said David Zember, SVP, WW Channels and Alliances, Qlik. “Our industry leading offerings demonstrate our commitment to innovate and help customers build the trusted data foundation necessary to realize great business outcomes from AI. Clearly, our partners will continue to play a pivotal role in value creation and acceleration.”

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio leverages advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and pervasive data quality. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

