Qlik Expands Strategic Alignment with Databricks Through SQL-Based Ingestion to Databricks Lakehouse and Partner Connect Integration

Tighter Alignment Deepens Customers’ Ability to Leverage both Qlik Data Integration and Qlik Data Analytics to Deliver to and Analyze Data from Databricks Lakehouse

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik® today announced two significant enhancements to its partnership with Databricks that make it easier than ever for customers to combine Qlik’s solutions and Databricks to advance their cloud analytics strategies. First is the launch of the Databricks Lakehouse (Delta) Endpoint, a new capability in Qlik Data Integration, which will simplify and improve customers’ ability to ingest and deliver data to the Databricks Lakehouse. Second is the integration of Qlik Cloud® with Databricks Partner Connect, enhancing the Qlik Data Analytics trial experience with Databricks. Both deepen and expand the ability of customers to combine Qlik and Databricks in their efforts to leverage the cloud for impact.

“We’re excited about the potential of Qlik’s Databricks Lakehouse (Delta) Endpoint to seamlessly and efficiently deliver the data customers need to drive more value from their investment in the Databricks Lakehouse,” said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. “And, with Qlik Analytics now integrated with Databricks Partner Connect, we are making it even easier for customers to discover, use and share data-driven insights across their organizations.”

Leveraging Databricks SQL, Qlik’s Databricks (Delta) Endpoint optimizes the continuous and real-time data ingestion through Qlik Data Integration into Delta Lake on Databricks. This gives organizations the ability to cost effectively drive more data from a wide range of enterprise data sources, including SAP and Mainframe, into the Databricks Lakehouse while leveraging their cloud provider of choice such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or Microsoft Azure.

Qlik has also recently integrated Qlik Cloud with Databricks Partner Connect. Databricks customers can now seamlessly experience Qlik Sense® SaaS within the Databricks Lakehouse Platform through an existing Qlik tenant or a free Qlik trial. The experience includes automatic configuration of connectivity to the customer’s Databricks environment, making it easier for Databricks customers to experience the power of Qlik Cloud.

Both the new Databricks Lakehouse (Delta) Endpoint and Partner Connect integration demonstrate Qlik’s commitment to supporting customers like J.B. Hunt in their efforts to combine Qlik and Databricks for impact.

“We’re seeing more demand for real-time data related to shippers and carriers in order to provide up-to-the-minute information on how they are performing. Qlik and Databricks help us to meet those demands,” said Joe Spinelle, Director of Engineering and Technology at J.B. Hunt.

“As they migrate more and more to the cloud, Databricks customers want strategic partners that make it as easy as possible to deliver and analyze data for impact,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP of Technology Alliances at Qlik. “With our new Databricks Lakehouse Endpoint and Databricks Partner Connect integration, Qlik is clearly demonstrating its alignment with Databricks and our dedication to the Databricks community to deliver an amazing experience that furthers their overall data strategies.”

To learn more about the combined power of Databricks and Qlik visit Databricks and Qlik | Real-time Automated Data Pipelines.

About Qlik

