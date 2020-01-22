Qlik Launches Industry’s First Data Literacy Consulting and Service Offerings to Enable Customer Success

Delivering Data Literacy as a Service, the New Offerings Help Address the People, Process and Technology Challenges to Creating an Enterprise-Wide Data-Driven Culture

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik today launched the industry’s first Data Literacy Consulting Service and Signature Services designed to help organizations adopt a Data Literacy as a Service approach to creating a data-driven culture. These always-on education, consulting and support services will help organizations drive higher data literacy rates while optimizing the value trapped in their data.

“Around the globe, organizations consistently tell us they believe data literacy is essential to their ability to scale data-driven decision making and increase value from data,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer at Qlik. “What they are struggling with is how to best blend the people, process and technology elements necessary for a culture to become truly data-informed. Our new offerings, through a proven structure and expert resources, enable a higher level of customer success when bringing data-driven decisions to every aspect of their business.”

The interest in data literacy services as an enterprise-wide value driver has been steadily growing in the past two years. Qlik’s Data Literacy Index data shows that large enterprises with higher corporate data literacy experience $320-$534 million in higher enterprise value (the total market value of the business). This has driven investments in technology to empower employees, which has created unintended consequences that limit data and analytics adoption. In new research co-sponsored by Qlik and Accenture, only 21% of the global working population surveyed reported they are fully confident in their data literacy skills, leading almost two thirds to report being overwhelmed. This has resulted in employees spending at least one hour a week procrastinating over data-related tasks and adding billions in lost productivity per year, estimated at $109.4B annually in the U.S. alone.

This employee resistance adds a new dimension to the adoption plateau organizations face when deploying data and analytics solutions, increasing the difficulty in extracting ongoing value from data. This has driven demand for over 250 Qlik-led data literacy workshops over the last two years. Organizations found these popular workshops valuable, yet CDOs in particular noted they need even more help in creating a widespread cultural shift to data literacy. Qlik has launched these initial services under the banner of a Data Literacy as a Service approach, highlighting the importance of closing this gap and helping organizations address the people, process and technology challenges that can limit success and company-wide confidence in the use of data.

“At Nemours, we’ve been addressing the data literacy gap through a mix of technology and training, working closely with Qlik on our approach and rollout. While the initial results have been promising, like many on this journey we now want to scale and embed these capabilities across the organization,” said Rishi Muchhala, Manager of Enterprise Intelligence at Nemours Children’s Health System. “We’re excited to explore these new services from Qlik on our path to creating a fully data literate culture.”

Data Literacy as a Service is a holistic always-on customer success approach designed to drive a data-informed culture by optimizing three components: the value of analytic technology and processes, human capital through a comprehensive, ongoing and product-agnostic data literacy adoption program, and mission-critical analytics with a 24/7 enterprise support foundation. The initial Data Literacy Consulting and Signature Services are available today via subscription, and like other subscription services can be customized over time to evolve with customers’ unique needs.

The new services include:

Data Literacy Consulting Services – New education, consulting and change-management subscription services to drive and create an organization-wide culture of data literacy. The services include a 6-step adoption framework supported by services to help organizations adopt data literacy, designed and delivered by a team of data literacy experts who are globally recognized in the field of data analytics and science.

– New education, consulting and change-management subscription services to drive and create an organization-wide culture of data literacy. The services include a 6-step adoption framework supported by services to help organizations adopt data literacy, designed and delivered by a team of data literacy experts who are globally recognized in the field of data analytics and science. Signature Services – Qlik Signature is a customer success subscription service for strategic customers, delivering a personalized and prescriptive path to success with Qlik experts by their side and aligned with their business priorities. New tailored recurring services span consulting and education to ensure customers always optimize their landscape and continue to drive new value at every step, ensuring they are constantly maximizing the technology and processes that support their ability to read, work, analyze and argue with data.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.