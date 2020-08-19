Qlik Now Certified on Cloudera Data Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qlik ® today announced that it has been certified on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). As a Cloudera Certified Technology partner, the Qlik Data Analytics platform has been tested, validated and certified to work with Cloudera Data Platform to help joint customers maximize their value and use of data in the cloud.

“Similar to Qlik’s approach, which enables data and analytics from any data source in any cloud platform, Cloudera Data Platform recognizes customers’ desire for flexibility and choice,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP of Technology Alliances at Qlik. “We look forward to helping our joint customers benefit from their continued use of Cloudera, and where possible take advantage of Cloudera Data Platform’s ability to help drive more value from data and analytics in the cloud.”

Customers leverage Qlik’s end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to access and analyze data from any cloud or source for data-driven decision making. Qlik’s platform closes the gaps between data, insights and action, helping customers realize the latent potential value in their data pipelines. By automating processes that create continuous access and availability of real-time information from any source, including the Cloudera Data Platform, Qlik’s customers can enable or trigger immediate actions based on relevant data for impact.

“With Cloudera Connect Technical Certifications, our partners can unlock the potential of the enterprise data cloud to drive the most valuable and transformative use cases for companies,” said Gary Green, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Cloudera. “With Qlik’s certification on Cloudera Data Platform, our numerous joint customers can accelerate their data democratization through any analytic workload from the Edge to AI, and drive even more value from their data in the cloud.”

