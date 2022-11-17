The analytical lab shares how their recent funding and EU-GMP licence positions them to disrupt lab testing

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QNTM Labs, a pharmaceutical laboratory based in Denmark, is pioneering the development of analytical methods for both general pharmaceuticals and cannabinoid-based products through advanced testing, research, and development.

The recent funding round led by Intrinsic Capital Partners and the EU-GMP certification are milestones that will assist QNTM Labs in scaling their analytical capabilities through the pharmaceutical industry and unlock the bottlenecks caused by laboratories today. This recent EU-GMP certification supports QNTM Lab’s mission to increase access to high-quality analysis and improve transparency in the pharmaceutical value chain.

According to CEO & co-founder Justin Ihnken, the concept behind QNTM Labs began with identifying pharmaceutical producers’ struggles when trying to find laboratories willing and capable of providing analysis for plant-based pharmaceutical products.

“We’ve examined every component of the contract laboratory, revised, and reinforced best practices to help close gaps in pharmaceutical production,” says Justin. We’ve handpicked nearly 20 full-time experts from across the globe to spearhead the highest standards of analytical testing, research, and development. Bringing on Intrinsic, a strong capital partner with deep industry knowledge, for our Series A will help us scale our operations, ramp up capacity for our customers, and ultimately bring us one step closer to our mission of becoming the leader in lab testing,” he adds.

QNTM Labs is hyper-focused on reinventing current Industry standards by working hand-in-hand with drug makers to help get their products to market swiftly. Unlike their contract lab competitors, QNTM Labs is using this opportunity to establish a more flexible and innovative approach to stay ahead of the pace of rapidly advancing modern medicine.

“We quickly realized that the issues plant-based pharmaceutical producers were facing with laboratories weren’t just due to the nature of their products, but due to the outdated dynamic existing between drug developer and lab service provider,” says COO & co-founder Connor Murphy. “The contract lab has become too far removed from production, QNTM’s approach brings the lab back as close as possible, so we can intimately understand the needs of our customers, ultimately leading to stronger results and faster turnaround times,” he states.

QNTM’s value-driving approach has garnered support throughout the industry, not only from Intrinsic Capital Partners, but also key stakeholders within the research community, API manufacturing, and leading solution provider Agilent Technologies. Both of these stakeholders stand behind their ability to drive change and be a global leader in thought leadership and operational excellence.

“Our partnership with Connor, Justin, and the QNTM Labs team is a perfect reflection of Intrinsic’s core strategy. We invest behind sophisticated and passionate management teams that are building companies that play an integral role in ensuring supply chain compliance, product integrity, stakeholder transparency, and above all else, patient safety,” said Intrinsic Managing Partner and QNTM Labs Board Member, Cornelius Merlini. “Through our deep operating network and lab testing segment expertise, we look forward to providing QNTM Labs with capital and strategic resources to become the leading lab testing platform in Europe.”

QNTM Labs is an EU-GMP-licensed analytical laboratory providing research, development, and regulatory compliance services for pharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, QNTM Labs is dedicated to developing innovative analytical methods while maintaining the highest quality levels to forge new industry standards. As global sentiment is increasingly focused on quality data, QNTM Labs is determined to improve transparency and access to robust scientific analysis, working hand-in-hand with global drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical industry stakeholders through analytical testing, contract research, and clinical trial support. For more information, visit qntmlabs.com

