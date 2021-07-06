QOMPLX Further Expands Large Catalogue of Intellectual Property in Cybersecurity & Risk Analytics 

TYSONS, Va., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QOMPLX, Inc. (“QOMPLX”) a global leader in cybersecurity and risk analytics, announced today yet another set of patents recently issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office — with 4 new issuances in the past 60 days alone. This robust catalogue of intellectual property covering analytics infrastructure and applications in cybersecurity and risk management underscores the superlative domain experience and deeply differentiated technology core that QOMPLX offers to its customers, including some of the world’s largest financial institutions, insurers, professional services firms, and U.S. government agencies.

New patent issuances underscore real-time cyber risk scoring and catastrophic breach detection capabilities – core to addressing pressing cybersecurity and cyber insurance challenges exemplified by major ransomware and espionage events over the past year. Highlights of QOMPLX’s expanding intellectual property assets include:

Strong Existing Catalogue: 42 ALLOWED / ISSUED patents, dating back to 2015

42 ALLOWED / ISSUED patents, dating back to 2015 Robust Pipeline Ahead: 107 PENDING patents currently on file with the USPTO

“We are pleased that the USPTO has yet again recognized the significance and novelty of our security and analytics solutions,” said Dr. Andrew Sellers, CTO of QOMPLX. “We’ve spent years building this strong foundation of intellectual property that underpins the QOMPLX:OS platform. Over the past seven years, we’ve developed genuinely new & innovative solutions to address urgent modern risks faced by companies and governments to secure the core of their networks and gain new insights from data at scale. All of QOMPLX’s patents help our clients to simplify data and engage in effective risk quantification and management – with a substantial number representing foundational technology for securing authentication and identity in the cloud, and hybrid-cloud environments found in the modern enterprise.”

QOMPLX technology has been developed by expert practitioners who served at the highest levels of the U.S. Department of Defense & leading global companies. They came together at QOMPLX to invent and operationalize a new set of cyber and risk analytics products that gain control over data, including data quality, and transform risks into advantage for customers.

CEO Jason Crabtree said, “We’re pleased to see continued recognition of our real-time analytics capabilities across core authentication and identity security, insurance telematics – including continuous underwriting and telematics for cyber insurance, and cyber risk scoring. Our robust intellectual property portfolio strengthens our position as a powerful competitor who is reshaping enterprise security for our global customers.”

Recently issued patents include intellectual property covering a variety of specific applications and use cases that are highly relevant for enterprise customers in cybersecurity, banking, insurance, healthcare, and government. Recent issuances include coverage of capabilities such as:

Detecting and mitigating authentication and identity forgeries for cloud and on-premise networks, allowing verification of authentication events to actually enable Zero Trust principles for both private and government entities

Profiling and rating organizations cyber security from external and internal scan data and other data sources including Active Directory

Platform for live issuance and management of cyber insurance policies on an ongoing or continuous basis to support dynamic insurance offerings and portfolio risk management

Holistic cybersecurity evaluation and scoring for risk quantification and management in supply chains, insurance, and enterprise risk programs

About QOMPLX

QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory in order to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk. Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies.

