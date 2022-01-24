QT Imaging, Inc. Reaches New Milestones with Its Breakthrough Ultrasound Technology for Breast Imaging

Innovative MedTech company supported by US Capital Global Securities sees international expansion and continued success with its new medical imaging technology.

San Francisco, California, USA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last year, US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, launched a convertible note offering of up to $30 million for QT Imaging, Inc. (“QT Imaging”). Over the past six months, QT Imaging has continued to expand internationally and to meet important milestones in product development and clearance.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

QT Imaging’s first product, the QT Breast Scanner, is FDA-cleared for whole breast imaging and can be used for medical screening and diagnosis. The company’s primary product, QTscan®, has demonstrated in clinical trials to have superior sensitivity and specificity to X-ray mammography and can safely identify the difference between benign and problematic tissue without the need for compression, injections, and potentially harmful radiation.

The company plans to use the platform technology to develop products for orthopedic and whole-body imaging and as a treatment platform for image-guided procedures, including a non-surgical treatment of early-stage breast cancer. QT Imaging continues to show success in proof of principle imaging of musculoskeletal, whole body, and brain imaging in humans and animals.

QT Imaging recently raised funds to complete its DeNovo FDA application for a clearance to screen high-risk young women for breast cancer. The clearance will be sought under the Breakthrough Designation granted in 2018, which recognized the QTscan’s ability to meet an unmet need of screening asymptomatic women of higher risk for breast cancer.

“We are extremely pleased with QT Imaging’s recent achievements,” said John C. Klock, M.D., CEO and Chief Medical Officer at QT Imaging. “Our unique NIH-funded and FDA 501(K) cleared transmission ultrasound technology continues to improve screening, diagnosis, cost-efficiency, and patient experience in breast imaging, and we expanded our international reach, shipping two of our innovative breast imaging systems to Singapore as part of our joint venture with TCL Healthcare Equipment.”

“We are proud to be supporting QT Imaging in its development of advanced, accurate, and non-invasive body scanning technology, and we join their experienced team in celebrating the company’s recent successes,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “With the company’s expansion into hospitals in Singapore, we expect more opportunities for the QTscan® to enter the international market in the coming years alongside QT Imaging’s other up-and-coming products.”

“QT Imaging competes in the large and growing medical imaging market, which is estimated at $40 billion globally and $10 billion in the United States annually,” said Frank Villarreal, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global Securities. “QT Imaging has already received recognition for its QTscan® and been awarded over $15 million in funding by the National Institute of Health to develop its product technology. If you are interested in QT Imaging, the opportunity to participate in this $30 million convertible note offering is still open to eligible investors.”

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging is a privately held medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low energy sound. This contrasts with traditional medical imaging using ionizing radiation (e.g., X-ray and CT) or magnetic fields (e.g., MRI), which may require contrast injections and specialized facilities. Its clinical trials have been conducted at prestigious institutions in the US and Europe. The QT Breast Scanner will soon be available across Asia through a joint venture with TCL Healthcare Equipment and in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa through a distribution arrangement with QT Scan, B.V. www.qtimaging.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. Private debt and equity investments are not suitable for all investors, are generally illiquid, offer no guarantee of returns, and subject investors to possible loss of principal. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

