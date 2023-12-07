The Quick Service Restaurant Tech Leader Grows Management Team to Meet Rising Demand

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qu , the unified commerce platform built for enterprise-scale, quick service and fast casual restaurants, announced that it has added two new executives to its management team. John Morrison, formerly an executive at Toast, is a 20+ year restaurant tech veteran that will serve as Senior Vice President of Operations. He will lead and scale the customer-facing teams responsible for deploying and supporting Qu’s rapidly growing list of restaurant brands. Peter “Reyn” Holden will take the reins as Qu’s Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive experience in finance leadership including scaling early-stage software companies into $1B+ enterprises.

“One of the key differentiators Qu is known for in the industry is the customer experience it provides,” said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. “As we grow to serve larger brands with thousands of stores, the ability to continue delivering that ‘white glove’ experience as we scale our customer operations is paramount.”

“John grew his previous services team from about a hundred installations a month to thousands per month, which is the perfect experience for Qu’s new stage of growth. Reyn is a software finance expert that has advised and led the finance functions for several companies through rapid growth. Both these new executive hires bring the leadership and experience that will play critical roles in leading Qu into our next phase,” said Hudda.

John Morrison, previously the VP of Services at Toast, brings more than 20 years of restaurant tech point of sale (POS) experience in both the enterprise and SMB markets, and is responsible for managing the customer experience at Qu. Morrison’s restaurant tech experience spans enterprise legacy POS to newer SMB SaaS solutions. He understands the needs of restaurants from working hands-on installations to running teams of hundreds. At MICROS Morrison had roles in sales, customer service management, and took over the North America consulting team after the Oracle acquisition. In 2016 Morrison joined the Toast services team, leading the team’s innovative approach to POS implementation as the company grew at an unprecedented pace.

“Deployment and maintenance of enterprise-level POS has remained fairly static in the last 10-15 years. Qu is shaking that up with a new tech foundation that goes beyond POS,” said Morrison. “Qu’s innovative approach integrates commerce across all channels from drive-thru, to kiosk, online, counter, and kitchen; optimizing operations at a time when that’s what the whole restaurant industry is looking to do. It’s a complex deployment problem that we aim to streamline. I’m excited to get started.”

CFO Peter “Reyn” Holden has more than a decade of experience in consulting and finance. He led the finance function at Truebill where he helped secure three rounds of funding and spearheaded the company’s sale to Rocket Companies for $1.275 billion in 2021. Prior to that, Holden held leadership positions at Great Minds and LMI. He is also a global advisory board member for AchieveNEXT.

Qu is evolving restaurant POS to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into quick service and fast casual restaurant chains. Qu’s industry-leading Unified Commerce Platform connects the ordering, operations, and guest engagement functions; delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat customers. Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors that have also backed Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Dropbox. Visit www.qubeyond.com .

