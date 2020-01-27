Quadrint Taps Respected Industry Leader as New Senior Vice President

Breaking News
Mike Lee Joins Quadrint as SVP of Growth

Brigadier General Michael Lee, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quadrint, Inc., a leading provider of cloud and data analytics solutions to the federal government, announced today the addition of Brigadier General Michael Lee, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), as Senior Vice President of Growth. His primary focus will be on bringing Quadrint’s capabilities in cloud professional services, data science and analytics, agile application development, mission support services, and enterprise software solutions to Intelligence Community and DoD customers.

Prior to joining Quadrint, General Lee worked with Jacobs, Blue Canopy, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin. He brings proven expertise in worldwide operations, intelligence activities, and mission solutions. He retired from the United States Air Force after a 31-year career. He also served as the military executive at the National Imagery and Mapping Agency (NIMA), which later became the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). General Lee received the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement from the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for revolutionizing intelligence support to active duty troops. He has also received the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star.

General Lee sits on the Board of Directors for the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), is a member of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) Advisory Committee, and is a Founding Member of the Washington Cyber Roundtable. He is a Federal Computer Week ‘Fed 100’ award winner in recognition of his leadership in the Federal IT marketplace. He frequently speaks on the integration of GEOINT and full-motion video and the integration of intelligence systems.

Regarding his move to Quadrint, General Lee stated, “What excites me about Quadrint is its excellent reputation, focus on providing innovative solutions to support missions, thought leadership, and inclusive culture.”

About Quadrint
Founded in 2000, Quadrint is a small business prime contractor with a mission to help clients improve business efficiency and achieve total collaboration at the enterprise level. From its corporate headquarters in Falls Church, Va., Quadrint has developed a strong history of delivering solutions that offer measurable business impact – when the outcome matters most. For additional information, visit: www.quadrint.com.

