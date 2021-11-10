Quaint Oak Bank Announces the Addition of QO Direct to its Award Winning Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC

Breaking News
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quaint Oak Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), announced that the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC has again achieved the designation of one of the “Fastest Growing Companies” in the Lehigh Valley as designated by Lehigh Valley Business. The Mortgage Company has received this award for an astounding six years in a row. The Mortgage Company place tenth in a field of thirty companies who qualified for the award. The award was granted in recognition of increased volume during the year 2020 while operating in the depth of the pandemic. Quite an achievement.

Additionally, the Mortgage Company has recently launched “QO Direct”. This remote residential application program is a state of the art, automated application process that is intended to expand the Mortgage Company’s field of service to a multi-state level. QO Direct delivers modern convenience with a fully integrated e-Close solution supporting traditional, hybrid, and all-digital closings.  By leveraging this technology, Quaint Oak Mortgage can now transact with customers across the country regardless of the customer’s physical location.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for the Quaint Oak Family of Companies. Quaint Oak Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania and conducts business through three regional offices located in the Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia markets. Quaint Oak Bank’s subsidiary companies include Quaint Oak Abstract, LLC, Quaint Oak Insurance Agency, LLC, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC, Quaint Oak Real Estate, LLC and Oakmont Commercial, LLC. Additionally, the Bank holds a majority equity position in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC, a multi-state equipment finance company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania with a second significant facility located in Albany, Minnesota.

